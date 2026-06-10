South Carolina, Nevada Election Results: Runoff and Headlining Gubernatorial Races

Voters in South Carolina and Nevada picked candidates for governor and the Home, with southern and Nevada holding their elections on Tuesday. south Carolina's GOP primary was headed to a runoff after a crowded field leFt no candidate with a sufficient margin of victory. The Republican and Democratic gubernatorial races in South Carolina and Nevada resulted in runoff elections,as well as other local races and congressional districts. In South Carolina, the 1st Congressional District could have a runoff and in Nevada, both gubernatorial candidates won their respective nominations.

South Carolina and Nevada held thier elections for governor and the House on Tuesday. In both states, voters had the opportunity to pick candidates for local electIons.

In South Carolina, the Republican primary to succeed outgoing Gov. Henry McMaster is headed to a runoff on June 23. on the Democratic side, a former professional basketball player will face the Republican nominee for governor in November. In Nevada, both gubernatorial candidates, Aaron Ford and Joe Lombardo, won their parties' respective nominations. The attorney general has sought to center the race on affordability, accusing Lombardo of not doing enough to bring down the cost of living for residents.

Gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford, attorney general of Nevada,and his wife, Berna Rhodes-Ford, and son, Alexander, attended the Democratic nomination during an election night watch party. The results of Nevada's open gubernatorial primary were as well revealed on Tuesday, one week after the election was held. Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Sanchez came in third place with 22.5% of the votes each.





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