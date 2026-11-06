South Carolina Leads US in Housing Construction as Florida and Texas Slow Building

A new UNLV study reveals South Carolina leads the US in housing permits per resident, outpacing national averages and addressing the 10 million home shortage.

South Carolina has officially solidified its position as the national leader in residential development, permitting 33,822 new housing units between January and August. This figure places the state 114 percent above the United States average per resident, marking a significant surge that outpaces all other states in the nation. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas analysis highlights how South Carolina is actively addressing its rapid population growth through aggressive construction efforts that defy national stagnation trends.

The state did not merely match historical performance but exceeded it, permitting 5 percent more units than the same period in 2025 and 11 percent more than in 2023. With a permitting rate of 6.07 units per 1,000 residents, South Carolina operates at more than double the national rate of 2.83. This momentum ensures the state is adding enough homes to meet the needs of cost-burdened households while maintaining a median home price of $350,000, which remains below the national average.

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In sharp contrast to the Sun Belt slowdown, the Northeast is showing renewed vitality in housing production. New York permitted 30,494 housing units during the first eight months of the year, representing a 46 percent increase from the same period in 2025. This surge contributes to a rise in the national total, with New York adding 474 more units than the previous year. Although the state ranks toward the bottom for permits per resident, the 64 percent increase since 2023 signals a long-term improvement in construction activity.

The shift in regional dynamics is particularly evident in states that led the post-pandemic building boom. Florida permitted 109,323 units, an 11 percent decrease from the same months last year, while Texas allowed 134,298 units, down 8 percent year-over-year. Developers in these Sun Belt markets are pushing the brakes on new construction due to a glut of unsold inventory and ongoing affordability challenges. Together, Texas, Florida, and Arizona permitted 28,538 fewer units than in the previous year, reflecting a cooling market in regions that previously expanded rapidly.

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Idaho and North Carolina remain strong performers despite the shifting landscape. Idaho permitted 12,994 units, a 6 percent increase from 2025, with a median home price rising 8 percent to $511,515. North Carolina permitted 64,578 units, a 5 percent increase from a year earlier, with a median home price holding steady at $375,000. Both states ranked in the top three for permits per cost-burdened households, demonstrating their continued success in addressing housing needs for lower-income residents.

At the bottom of the rankings, Connecticut permitted only 3,799 units, a figure 64 percent below the U.S. rate per resident. This represents an 18 percent drop from 2025 and an 8 percent decline from 2023. Homes in Connecticut remain expensive, with the median price reaching $475,000 in August. Alaska also struggled significantly, permitting just 528 units, which is 75 percent below the national rate, with a median home price of $415,250.

Nevada experienced the steepest drop in permits in the country, falling 29 percent from 2025 levels. The state permitted only 8,986 units, one of the lowest pipelines in the nation. Nevada is one of only two states, along with North Dakota, permitting fewer homes than its projected household growth, allowing only 1,123 permits a month against 1,245 new households. The median home in Nevada sold for $469,995, up 1 percent from a year earlier.

White House economists previously concluded that the United States is short of 10 million homes, a deficit that requires substantial new construction to resolve. The bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act aims to incentivize reforms such as streamlined permitting and zoning changes to boost supply. However, Shawn McCoy, an economist and co-author of the UNLV study, emphasized that alleviating the crisis depends on a city's physical ability to build, noting that affordability issues persist if people cannot find homes to rent or buy.

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Nicholas Irwin, another co-author, added that the homes being built today will determine housing or rent prices in 18 to 24 months. This timeline highlights the critical importance of current construction rates in shaping future market conditions. Researchers believe that local leaders can spearhead change by encouraging more development and putting pressure on elected officials to streamline processes and widen zoning allowances to bend price curves downward.