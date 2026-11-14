South Carolina Leads US in Alcohol-Impaired Driving Deaths Per Capita

South Carolina ranks first nationally for alcohol-related traffic fatalities per capita in 2024. New data reveals stark disparities compared to neighboring states and national averages.

South Carolina recorded the highest per-capita rate of alcohol-related traffic fatalities in the United States in 2024, surpassing all other states in this critical safety metric. An analysis conducted by Blakeley Law Group places the state at the top of the national rankings with 7.61 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. This figure exposes a severe public health disparity that is often obscured when focusing solely on the absolute number of total fatalities across larger populations.

Alcohol Impairment Rates and National Comparison

Alcohol was a contributing factor in approximately 40 percent of all traffic deaths within South Carolina, a proportion significantly higher than the national average. Vermont recorded a similar 41 percent involvement rate, while Texas also stood at 40 percent. Despite North Carolina reporting 449 alcohol-related deaths, which exceeds South Carolina by 32 fatalities, the Tar Heel State maintained a much lower per-capita rate of 4.06 deaths per 100,000 people due to its larger population base.

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The severity of the crisis in the Palmetto State is further highlighted by its comparison to neighboring regions. The alcohol-related fatality rate in Georgia was recorded at 2.91 per 100,000 inhabitants. Consequently, South Carolina's rate was approximately 1.9 times higher than that of North Carolina and 2.6 times greater than Georgia's. These statistical gaps underscore a localized intensification of impaired driving risks that outpaces regional trends.

Speeding Incidents and Total Fatality Trends

South Carolina also ranked second nationally for speeding-related deaths when adjusted for population. The state documented 392 fatalities attributable to excessive speed, equating to a rate of 7.15 per 100,000 residents. This data point reinforces the broader challenge of aggressive driving behaviors contributing to road mortality within the region. While total traffic deaths in the state decreased slightly by 0.9 percent in 2024, this decline was minimal compared to the 4.3 percent reduction observed at the national level.

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Montana secured the second-highest position for alcohol-related fatalities with a rate 15.5 percent lower than South Carolina's, followed by Mississippi, which trailed by approximately 31 percent. Smaller states like Wyoming and Montana lead the adjusted rankings despite having comparatively low absolute death counts. Conversely, Texas recorded the highest absolute number of alcohol-related fatalities nationally, illustrating the divide between raw volume and per-capita risk.

Distance-Adjusted Metrics and Federal Data

Federal data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration further confirms South Carolina's position at the top of the danger index. When adjusting for distance traveled rather than population, the state recorded 1.68 traffic deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. This figure sits 40 percent above the national average of 1.20, indicating that the risk per mile driven is exceptionally high. The NHTSA estimated the specific rate for alcohol-impaired driving per distance traveled at 0.67, compared to the national mean of 0.36.

Recent trends in distracted driving present a mixed picture for overall road safety. While general distraction-related deaths fell by 2.3 percent from 2023 to 2024, fatalities involving mobile phone use rose by 7.6 percent. This latest count represents the highest level of phone-related deaths in the past five years. Oklahoma experienced the largest numerical increase in alcohol-related deaths nationwide, contrasting with South Carolina's slower decline rate in this specific category.

Implications for Public Health and Future Trends

The ten states with the highest absolute number of alcohol-related deaths accounted for 6,460 fatalities, representing 54.3 percent of the national total. In contrast, the ten states with the highest per-capita rates accounted for 3,563 deaths, or 29.9 percent of the total. Only South Carolina, Arizona, and Texas appeared on both lists, highlighting unique intersections of volume and intensity. These findings raise urgent questions about whether recent progress in overall traffic safety will extend to reducing impaired driving cases.