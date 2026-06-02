South Carolina Jury Acquits Store Owner in Shooting of Black Teenager

A South Carolina jury found convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow not guilty of murder in the 2023 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. The verdict sparked emotional reactions from the teen's family and community, with prosecutors arguing Chow acted in anger over alleged shoplifting, while defense claimed self-defense to protect his son.

A South Carolina jury on Monday found convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow not guilty of murder in the 2023 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

The verdict, delivered in Columbia, concluded a trial that deeply divided the community. Chow, 61, who is Asian, shot the Black teenager in the back after chasing him from his store. He claimed he acted to defend his son, Andy Chow, who testified that Carmack-Belton pointed a semiautomatic pistol at him during the confrontation. The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the not-guilty verdict, prompting sobs and cries of distress from Carmack-Belton's family seated in the gallery.

Chow remained silent and motionless, then slowly bowed his head onto his interlocked hands as the verdict was read. Defense lawyer Jack Swerling expressed satisfaction with the outcome but also sympathy for the victim's family. He stated that a 14-year-old should not be roaming the streets with a loaded semiautomatic pistol ready to fire. The case has sparked protests and vigils outside the store, where empty water bottles were arranged to spell out Cyrus at one 2023 vigil.

During the trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of the shooting. Prosecutors argued that Chow acted in anger because he wrongly believed Carmack-Belton had stolen four bottles of water from the store. They said Chow chased the teen more than 130 yards from the store and shot him in the back.

Solicitor Byron E. Gipson placed a bottle of water before jurors during closing arguments, stating that Chow believed a human life was worth no more than that bottle. Gipson emphasized that multiple witnesses testified they did not see anything in Carmack-Belton's hands and did not see him point a gun as he ran. The defense countered that Chow fired to protect his son after Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at him.

Defense attorney Shaun Kent told jurors that this case was not about shoplifting but about a father who sees a gun pointed at his son and must make a split-second decision. Andy Chow testified that Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at him, but prosecutors noted that the pistol fell to the ground during the chase and that Carmack-Belton never threatened anyone with it. The trial highlighted the racial tensions in Richland County, where nearly half the population is Black.

The shooting had a profound impact on the African American community, with many expressing outrage and grief. Following the verdict, Todd Rutherford, an attorney and representative in the South Carolina Legislature, stood alongside Carmack-Belton's father and voiced the family's dismay. Rutherford said they did not agree with the verdict, stating that it made them feel as if their children do not matter.

He expressed disbelief, noting that in almost 30 years of practicing law he had never seen anything like this. The family and their supporters argue that the justice system failed to value the life of a young Black teenager. The case has reignited debates about self-defense laws, racial bias, and the use of lethal force in perceived threats. Community leaders called for calm but vowed to continue seeking justice for Cyrus.

The store owner, Chow, declined to comment after the trial. The verdict remains a flashpoint in Columbia, with many questioning whether race played a role in the outcome. The trial evidence included surveillance footage and witness testimonies, but the jury ultimately sided with the defense's narrative of self-defense. Legal experts note that South Carolina's stand-your-ground laws give broad latitude to individuals who claim they feared for their safety or that of others.

This case underscores the complexities of such laws when applied to incidents involving young people and perceived criminal activity. The jury's decision is final, as double jeopardy prohibits retrial. The Carmack-Belton family now faces the reality of a legal conclusion they find deeply unsatisfying, while the community grapples with the broader implications for racial justice and the treatment of Black lives in the criminal justice system





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Carolina Murder Trial Self-Defense Teen Shooting Not Guilty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jury hears closing arguments in trial of South Carolina store owner who fatally shot Black teenA South Carolina jury is hearing closing arguments Monday in the trial of a store owner charged with murder in the 2023 fatal shooting of a Black 14-year-old.

Read more »

Jury hears closing arguments in trial of South Carolina store owner who fatally shot Black teenA South Carolina jury has heard closing arguments Monday in the trial of a store owner charged with murder in the 2023 fatal shooting of a Black 14-year-old.

Read more »

Jury deliberates in trial of South Carolina store owner who fatally shot Black teenA South Carolina jury has begun deliberations after hearing closing arguments Monday in the trial of a store owner charged with murder in the 2023 fatal shooting of a Black 14-year-old.

Read more »

South Carolina jury finds store owner not guilty of murder in killing of Black teenA South Carolina jury on Monday found a store owner not guilty of murder in the 2023 shooting of a Black 14-year-old.

Read more »