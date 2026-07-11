South Carolina Hosts Struggling Texas A and M With Playoff Hopes on the Line

South Carolina hosts Texas A and M looking to extend a three-game winning streak and consTruct toward its first College Football Playoff berth, as the Aggies seek to avoid a losing season.

Gamecocks Look to Extend Momentum Against Struggling Aggies

South Carolina hosts Texas A and M on Saturday with a chance to extend a three-game winning streak and move closer to its first College Football Playoff berth. The Gamecocks have won their last three contests, beating Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma and are ranked in the top 25 in the first CFP rankings of the season,with some reports listing them at No. 21 and others at No. 23. Texas A and M arrives at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the SEC, and it is in danger of posting its first losing season since 2022 unless its fortunes alter quickly.

The Aggies have struggled most on offense. Their defense, under coach Mike Elko, ranks 27th nationally in scoring, allowing just 18.9 points per game. That defensive effort has been undercut by an offense averaging only about 347 yards per game, which ranks 106th in the NCAA. Texas A and M failed to score a touchdown in two of its three games against ranked opponents this year, a trend that has left the team searching for consistency with the season tilting toward its final stretch.

Also read Texas A&M Could Lose To South Carolina Before Their Game Saturday

South Carolina Riding High on Offense

South Carolina has been markedly more productive during its recent run. The Gamecocks average roughly 36.9 points per game over the season and have gained substantially more yards than thier opponents this year. Their most recent victory, a 42-25 win at Oklahoma,showcased the offense at its best. Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers completed 19 of 24 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 96 yards and two scores. Even so, Sellers has thrown three interceptions over his last two games and seven across the season, a vulnerability the Aggies hope to exploit if their defense can generate pressure against the Gamecocks.

Running back Jabree Coleman is expected to take over the lead back role with Matt Fuller out. Coleman helped lead a South Carolina rushing attack that combined for more than 200 yards against Oklahoma and will be the first option against a Texas A and M defensive front. Cornerback and punt returner Vicari Swain has played well overall yet has produced costly mistakes in each of the last two games,and observers say his ability to stay disciplined could affect the outcome in several phases of the game.

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Key Matchups and Keys to the Game

Marcel Reed, the Aggies quarterback, faces South Carolina in what is a rubber match of sorts in his career, with each program having won one game against the other with him under center. Reed has not played at the level he reached in earlier seasons,and a strong performance from him could be pivotal for Texas A and M. Opposing him is a Gamecocks pass rush that has grown steadily more effective and that may be the key to slowing him down. Receiver Mario Craver is another concern for South Carolina,since the Gamecocks secondary has been vulnerable to receivers who get into open space. If Craver is given room to run after the catch,the Aggies could create big plays.

Beyond the individual matchups, the broader tale is one of expectations. South Carolina is attempting to handle the spotlight that comes with national ranking and playoff talk. any loss would damage its CFP hopes considerably, and a winning finish would spot the program in a strong position heading into its remaining schedule. Bowl eligibility, which the Gamecocks have reportedly secured, could also help the team stay focused on the next challenge, including a matchup with Arkansas the following week.

Outlook for Saturday

Columnist David Cloninger of the Post and Courier predicts a South Carolina win by a score of 31-17, expecting Reed to improve during the game but believing the Gamecocks have the rhythm and personnel to prevail. Whether that forecast holds will depend on whether Sellers can limit turnovers, wheTher the Gamecocks can hold Craver contained and whether Texas A and M can find an offensive spark after a season marked by inconsistency. for a South Carolina program chasing its first playoff appearance, the result on Saturday could shape the rest of its season.