South Carolina High Court Orders New Trial Due to Jury Tampering Concerns in Alex Murdaugh's Murder Case

The South Carolina high court, in a unanimous ruling, ordered a new trial for Alex Murdaugh due to concerns about jury tampering and external influences on the jury, as alleged by the clerk of court Rebecca Hill. Murdaugh remains in prison for financial crimes, having previously been convicted of shooting his wife and son on their hunting estate. His attorneys appealed the murder conviction because of Hill's alleged comments suggesting he was guilty. Last May, Hill was charged with perjury, obstruction of justice, and misconduct for releasing sealed evidence to the media and lying about it under oath.

In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, South Carolina's high court ordered a new trial due to jury tampering concerns involving the former Colleton County clerk.

The defendant, Alex Murdaugh, had been previously sentenced to two consecutive life terms for shooting his wife and son on their hunting estate, and he remains in prison for financial crimes. Murdaugh's attorneys appealed the murder conviction because of Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill's alleged comments suggesting he was guilty. Last May, Hill was charged with perjury, obstruction of justice, and misconduct related to releasing sealed evidence to the media and lying about it under oath.

The justices wrote that Hill's actions denied Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury. Judge Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son, who were shot and killed at Moselle, his family's hunting estate in Colleton County. He has pleaded guilty to various federal charges related to bank fraud and money laundering





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Alex Murdaugh Jury Tampering South Carolina Federal Charges Bank Fraud Money Laundering

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