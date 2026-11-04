South Carolina Governor Race: Alan Wilson Defeats Jermaine Johnson 52% to 47%

Republican Alan Wilson won the South Carolina governor race over Democrat Jermaine Johnson, 52 percent to 47 percent, succeeding Henry McMaster.

Republican Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general, defeated Democrat state Representative Jermaine Johnson in the contest to succeed Governor Henry McMaster as the state's next governor. Wilson received 52 percent of the vote, while Johnson received 47 percent. The margin was closer than many observers had expected for the race.

The outcome decides who will lead South Carolina's executive branch after McMaster leaves the top office. Wilson's win moves him from the attorney general's office, which he has held since 2011, into the governor's mansion after a contested election against Johnson.

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Alan Wilson Secured the Republican Nomination First

Alan Wilson won the Republican nomination for governor by defeating a crowded field of challengers. He prevailed in a competitive primary to lead the state against a number of candidates, including Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, and Rom Reddy, as well as Lt. Gov. Pam Evette.

Wilson's primary victory set up the general election matchup with Johnson, a Democrat who serves as a state representative. The two candidates then competed for the same office in the general election, with Wilson ultimately finishing ahead by five percentage points.

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Wilson's long tenure in statewide office gave him a record that he could point to during the campaign. He has served as the state's attorney general since 2011, a role that places him in charge of the state's legal affairs and gave voters a clear measure of his public record.

Wilson Campaign Platform and Trump Endorsement

Alan Wilson campaigned on his public safety record, increasing school choice, improving roads, and slashing taxes across South Carolina. These four themes formed the core of his message to voters in both the primary and the general election.

President Trump endorsed Wilson in the June runoff and again ahead of the general election against Johnson. That backing gave Wilson the support of the sitting president at both stages of the contest.

The endorsement placed the national Republican leader's support behind a candidate whose platform focused on state-level priorities such as schools, roads, and taxes. The source material does not provide further details about the specific terms of the endorsement or any campaign events connected to it.

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Wilson Family Background Shapes His Biography

Alan Wilson is the adopted son of long-time Congressman Joe Wilson, a figure who has played a visible role in his personal history. The family connection is part of the background that surrounds the new governor.

Wilson's biological father was killed in a training accident while serving at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. The report does not offer additional details about that accident or how it affected Wilson's path into public service.

With the general election complete, Wilson now moves toward taking office as South Carolina's governor, succeeding McMaster. The source does not specify the date of the transition or the timeline for the start of his administration.