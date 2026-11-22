Follow along for live scores, updates, and more as the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs kick off from Columbia on Saturday night. Final Injury Upd

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws the ball before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Follow along for live scores, updates, and more as the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs kick off from Columbia on Saturday night. Starting with the good news, LaNorris Sellers has officially been announced as a starter for the Gamecocks tonight.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for When Georgia Bulldogs Try to Fight Off the South Carolina Gamecocks

Last week Sellers was held out due to ankle injury he suffered against Texas A&M. The result of that was South Carolina's worst offensive performance of the season despite playing an Arkansas team that has struggled on defense in 2026. With Sellers back, the Gamecocks are a much more dangerous unit this weekend. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The other good news is it appears star edge rusher Dylan Stewart will play. He has been fully dressed and running drills in warmups prior to the game.

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There was some concern he would not play as the Gamecocks listed him as "questionable" early in the week and a "gametime decision" on Saturday. South Carolina needs Stewart to play like a star against a Georgia offensive line that has beenAlex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter.

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