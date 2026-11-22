Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team prepares for road games against Providence, showcasing strong offensive stats, rebOunding prowess,and key player performances under Coach Dawn Staley.

Gamecocks Prepare for Crucial Road Series in New England

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, currently holding the top ranking in the nation,is set to embark on a challenging road trip to New England. The schedule features two decisive matchups, beginning with a contest against Providence University on Saturday, November twenty-first, with a scheduled tipoff time of one thirty in the afternoon. Fans and supporters can view the broadcast live via streaming on Peacock. This upcoming series represents a significant test for the highly ranked squad as they continue to navigate a grueling early-season schedule. The Gamecocks have already demonstrated their resilience by facing some of the most formidable opponents in the country, including three ranked adversaries within their first four games. Despite the difficulty of the schedule, South Carolina's offensive output remains elite, positioning them among the top twenty offensive units nationally. thier scoring average of ninety-one points per game underscores their ability to dominate on the court,a metric that rises to ninety-one point three points per game when facing ranked opposition.

The frontcourt has been particularly dominant,leading the charge in rebounding efficiency. South Carolina currently ranks twenty-fifth in the nation for rebounding margin, securing a positive advantage of twelve point eight rebounds per game. This physical presence is anchored by four players who have each recorded at least one double-digit rebounding performance this season. Chloe Kitts has been a standout force on the glass, achieving this milestone in three of her four games played. the team's ability to crash the boards extends to offensive rebounds, where they rank seventh in the nation with a forty-seven point three percent success rate. Joyce Edwards leads the team with an average of three point eight offensive boards per game, ranking sixth in the Southeastern Conference, while Kitts follows closely in seventh place. These second-chance opportunities have translated into eighteen second-chance points per game, providing a crucial edge in tight contests and against higher-ranked teams where the intensity of rebounding battles increases significantly.

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Key Performers Drive Offensive Efficiency

Individual brilliance has been instrumental in the teams success, with several players earning recent accolades and setting fresh benchmarks. Senior guard Tessa Johnson was recently named the Southeastern Conference and United States Basketball Writers Association Player of the the Week following dominant performances against Clemson and Southern California. Her career-high twenty-eight points in the victory over the Trojans included three three-pointers,a feat that elevated her ranking to fifth in the SEC for made three-pointers per game at a rate of two point six. Johnsons accuracy from beyond the arc is exceptional, shooting fifty-two percent and ranking second in the league. Meanwhile, junior All-American Joyce Edwards has displayed remarkable consistency, scoring twenty points in back-to-back games over a three-afternoon span. edwards shot sixty-seven point nine percent from the field during that stretch and maintains a seventeen point two point scoring average, ranking thirteenth in the conference,while her field goal percentage sits at an impressive fifty-five point one percent.

Additional contributors have stepped up to balance the offensive load. sophomore guard Agot Makeer has seamlessly adjusted to her starting role,averaging thirteen points and five point five assists over her last two games while shooting sixty-one point one percent from the field. Her ability to score and distribute has made her a versatile threat. chloe Kitts continues to be a double-double threat, with her three recent double-doubles ranking eighth in the country. In a breakout performance against Florida Gulf Coast, sophomore forward Alicia Tournebize recorded her first career double-double with fourteen points and thirteen rebounds in just thirteen minutes of play. The crew's depth is further highlighted by the fact that eight different players have led the crew in scoring during at least one quarter this season, demonstrating a well-rounded attack that is difficult to defend.

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Historical Context and Strategic Philosophies

The Gamecocks' success is also rooted in their historical dominance,particularly on the road. South Carolina boasts an all-time record of three hundred and thirty wins against two hundred and sixty-four losses in away games. Under the leadership of head coach Dawn Staley, this record improves dramatically to one hundred and fifty-six wins and forty-nine losses, yielding a seventy-six point one percent winning percentage. This mark represents the best road winning percentage in program history and highlights the crew's comfort and proficiency in hostile environments. The upcoming series against Providence carries additional weight as the Gamecocks seek to extend thier dominance over the Friars. They previously defeated Providence ninety-six to fifty-five in the season opener on December twenty-eIghth, with six players scoring in double figures and Agot Makeer recording a double-double in that victory.

Despite some external criticism regarding the lack of a traditional point guard, Coach Staley remains confident in the team's committee-based approach to ball distribution. This strategy leverages multiple players as primary distributors, including post players who facilitate the offense effectively. The statistical evidence supports this philosophy, with Agot Makeer leading the assist list at three point six per game while scoring twelve point six points per contest. Chloe Kitts contributes three assists alongside her scoring,Joyce Edwards adds twenty-eight assists per game on average, and Tessa Johnson nearly handles a quarter of the team's offensive possessions. Freshman Jerzy Robinson also contributes significantly with two point two assists per game. This multifaceted offensive system has resulted in the teams top scorers also being among the top distributors, creating an efficient and unpredictable offense that keeps defenses on thier heels. The crew's second quarter scoring record of thirty-eight points against FGCU further illustrates their ability to explode offensively when opportunities arise, solidifying their status as a formidable contender in the national landscape.