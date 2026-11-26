Happy Thanksgiving Gamecock fans! In a season focused on giving thanks, we thought it would be fun to talk about three areas where South Carolina fans should be

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Happy Thanksgiving Gamecock fans!

In a season focused on giving thanks, we thought it would be fun to talk about three areas where South Carolina fans should be thankful for regarding the program's future. , the program has put in more of an effort on the NIL front to make sure they are competitive from a dollars standpoint with other teams in the SEC. Perhaps the best example of this is the amount of money South Carolina has spent on its 2026 roster.

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On Sept. 16, The Athletic dropped a graph displaying how much teams have spent this season. As you can see, South Carolina was a big spender during the offseason. College football’s most carefully guarded secret is the amount of money flowing to the players on each roster. Per the graph above, South Carolina is spending roughly 32M-35M on this year's roster.