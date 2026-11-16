Lexington County authorities report that Justin Comer buried his infant son Koah Sharpe in a dog crate for 24 hours in South Carolina amid a custody battle with the mother Dezarae.

South Carolina authorities have confirmed that Justin Comer has been denied bond following his arrest for the alleged attempted murder of his 11-month-old son. The infant, Koah Sharpe, was discovered alive after spending approximately 24 hours buried in a dog crate wrapped in a towel. The child was unearthed on Tuesday, November 10, in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina, by a search party near his grandfather's residence. Koah was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment regarding dehydration and exhaustion before being released later that same evening.

The rescue operation was initiated after Justin Comer took the baby from the care of Comer's own mother on Monday, November 9. Authorities located Comer later that evening at a local outbuilding and arrested him on a burglary charge. The discovery of the infant occurred the following afternoon when a search team spotted freshly disturbed dirt near Comer's father's home. Investigators began digging immediately and found the boy clinging to life and crying inside the crate.

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Koah Sharpe showed visible signs of trauma upon his release from the hospital, including scabs on his forehead. His mother, Dezarae, described the scene as something typically seen only in movies. She expressed disbelief that her ex-boyfriend could commit such a horrific act. Dezarae was holding Koah and was also reported to be 15 weeks pregnant with her second child by a different partner when she spoke to the press about the miraculous survival of her son.

Justin Comer faces multiple serious charges including attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. A judge denied his request for bond on Thursday, November 12, citing the severity of the allegations. Investigators noted that Comer displayed no remorse for burying the infant alive during legal proceedings. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department stated that Comer has been denied bond and will remain in detention as the investigation continues.

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Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon revealed that Comer had been drinking excessively in the weeks leading up to the abduction. He also failed to take prescribed medication for schizophrenia, which contributed to a deterioration in his mental stability. Comer reportedly expressed a desire to reunite the family unit and did not want to take the child permanently. He allegedly told the mother he wanted them to live together again. This emotional instability preceded the terrifying act of burying the infant in the crate.

The conflict between Dezarae and Justin Comer escalated significantly following the end of their relationship. The pair dated starting in August 2024 after knowing each other since childhood. Dezarae reported a history of domestic violence, including an incident in May where Comer pushed her into a dryer. She moved out and restricted his access to the child after this event. However, following Comer's recent release from jail for an aggravated breach of peace charge, she allowed weekend visitation.

Comer allegedly became jealous when Dezarae revealed she was pregnant with a second child by a different partner. Text messages reviewed by investigators show that he threatened the situation and claimed she was the one who wanted to take the child. He insisted he did not want to take the child but wanted to be a family. This jealousy and unresolved custody issues appear to have been the primary drivers of the violent incident that gripped the community.

The community in South Carolina remains in shock over the miraculous survival of the infant. The case has drawn national media attention and highlights the dangers of unresolved custody conflicts. Legal authorities are proceeding with maximum severity to ensure public safety. The family is now beginning to recover from the traumatic events while facing the legal consequences for the father. The community remains vigilant as the investigation into the attempted murder continues.