South Carolina Falls to Arkansas 27-6 on the Road

We have a final in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks defeating South Carolina 27-6. South Carolina's four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday ni

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods passes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectCollege Football Playoffs . It was a tough night for the Gamecocks who lost the line of scrimmage battle on both sides of the ball. Injuries seemingly hurt the Gamecocks tonight. Earlier in the week, South Carolina knew they were without Nyck Harbor.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for Arkansas to Spoil South Carolina’s Playoff Push

However it wasn't until Saturday that it became clear their star quarterback would be out as well. It was announced on earlier in the day that Sellers was going to be a gametime decision. Just before kickoff, it was confirmed that Cutter Woods would be the starter. The game was an up and down affair for Woods in his first start.

At the half, South Carolina was down 17-0 with the offense held in check by the Razorbacks. Down by three scores coming out of the half, the Gamecocks were going to have take more chances and it cost them. Woods finished the last two quarters completing 11 of 23 passes for 118 yards and three interceptions. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The biggest story of the game was South Carolina for the second week in a row getting beat along the lines of scrimmage.

Last week Texas A&M ran the ball for over 100 yards in the first half and over 200 yards for the game. This weekNov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Isaiah Augustave rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectagainst #1 Georgia and Clemson, the Gamecocks can finish the season as low as 6-6 and as high as 8-4. Even with a win over the top ranked team in the country and rival Clemson, it is highly unlikely the Gamecocks will find themselves in the playoff hunt. Now they can play the role of spoiler against the Bulldogs and play for bragging rights against Clemson.

What the Gamecocks must do is get LaNorris Sellers healthy before next week's game. Cutter Woods may develop into a good starter down the road, but it was clear how much Sellers means to this offense. The severity of his ankle injury is unknown at the moment. Head coach Shane Beamer should provide an update as the week goes on.

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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.