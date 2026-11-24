Editor’s note: Winter weather is not anticipated through the next few weeks; however, officials encourage preparation for the winter season. COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will recognize Winter Weather Preparedness Week from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

Editor’s note: Winter weather is not anticipated through the next few weeks; however, officials encourage preparation for the winter season. COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina will recognize Winter Weather Preparedness Week from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

While significant winter weather is relatively uncommon in South Carolina, state emergency officials say snow, ice and extreme cold can quickly create dangerous conditions when they occur. The reminder comes after much of the state saw snow, sleet and ice earlier this year, leading to road and bridge closures and disruptions to daily activities across several communities. Gov.

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Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and members of the State Emergency Response Team are urging residents to prepare before severe winter weather arrives. Winter storms can create hazardous travel conditions, close highways, cause power outages, down power lines and increase the risk of hypothermia, according to emergency management officials. Residents are encouraged to check emergency supply kits and add winter-specific items such as shovels, rock salt and ice scrapers.

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Officials also recommend preparing for possible power outages by ensuring adequate heating fuel is available and having backup heating plans in place. Homeowners are advised to protect exposed pipes from freezing, know how to shut off their water supply if a pipe bursts and have chimneys inspected before the coldest temperatures arrive. Safety officials are also reminding residents to use portable generators only outdoors and away from homes, windows and vents because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Drivers should consider assembling a winter vehicle emergency kit that includes items such as a flashlight, blankets, water, snacks, a windshield scraper, first aid supplies and booster cables. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division's Winter Weather Guide offers additional information about winter weather hazards and safety precautions before, during and after a storm. Officials say taking steps now can help families stay safe and avoid last-minute preparations if winter weather develops later this season.