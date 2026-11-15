South Carolina Down Big at the Half ; Arkansas Leads 17-0

For the first time since 2022, South Carolina has been shut out at the half. Arkansas has a firm 17-0 lead over the Gamecocks at the break. This is the second

Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall catches a pass for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier defends during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is the second weekend in a row, where South Carolina has been beat up along the lines of scrimmage. The Gamecocks are a team that has been able to run the ball well and do a good job at stopping the run. They have not been able to do either of those things tonight as Arkansas has been winning the battle up front.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for Arkansas to Spoil South Carolina’s Playoff Push

Through two quarters South Carolina has 38 rushing yards on 13 carries. Jabree Coleman leads the room with seven carries for 28 yards. The only other Gamecock to record a carry is Isaiah Augustave who has 10 yards on six carries. On the other side Arkansas has already rushed for 100 yards.

This is the second week in a row the South Carolina defense has given up 100 rushing yards or more at the half. Cam Settles leads the Razorbacks with nine attempts for 49 yards. Quarterback KJ Jackson has added 42 yards on the ground. Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods throws the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers would be out for tonight's matchup against the Hogs, which meant sophomore quarterback Cutter Woods would be making his first career start.

So far through two quarters he has played well. Woods has completed 13 of his 20 passes for 159 yards. He has led the Gamecocks to scoring opportunities on Arkansas' side of the field but the team was unable to come away with points after turning the ball over and running out of time at the half.

If South Carolina is going to come back and win this game down three possessions, the team has to start winning the game upfront. That starts with the offensive line. They will need a much better rushing attack in the second half. Conversely, they have to find a way to stop KJ Jackson and Cam Settles.

They are keeping drives alive right now which is limiting possessions for the Gamecocks offense. If South Carolina can find a way to limit the Razorbacks on the ground, they can very well find their way back into this game. Beyond those two things, Woods is going to have to make plays downfield while being safe with the football. Will South Carolina's College Football Playoff hopes survive?

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We will see in the second half. Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments.

His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.