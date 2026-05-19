South Carolina Democrats object to GOP-led congressional redistricting plan

Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are set to vote on a redistricting plan that could give them a chance to acquire a seventh congressional seat. However, Democratic representatives strongly disagree with the proposed changes and the methods employed to achieve the desired outcome.

During the ongoing debate on congressional redistricting in South Carolina , House Republicans crossed paths with Democratic opposition as they aimed to push through a proposed map that could potentially help the GOP secure one additional seat in the upcoming midterm elections.

The bill would remove congressional elections from the state's primary schedule and instead set a special primary in August to select candidates for the state's seven House seats. In response, Democratic representatives voiced strong disapproval, criticizing the maneuver as an attempt to manipulate the redistricting process and undo positive changes to voting rights and representation





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Carolina Congressional Redistricting GOP Democratic Representatives President Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Redistricting debate shifts to South Carolina as Republicans seek clean sweep of US House seatsA debate over congressional redistricting is shifting to South Carolina. The state House there is to take up debate Monday on legislation that would redraw U.S.

Read more »

South Carolina House security beefed up as debate on redistricting bill gets underwayAdditional security measures are in place within the South Carolina House chamber due to the contentious discussion on a redistricting bill, which could impact the congressional districts and potentially shape the political landscape in the state.

Read more »

The Redistricting debate shifts to South Carolina as Republicans seek a clean sweep of House seatsIn South Carolina, some Republicans have reservations about a plan targeting a seat held by the only Democrat among the state’s seven House representatives.

Read more »

California top-two primary system could lead to two GOP gubernatorial candidates in November, excluding DemocratsIn a top-two primary system, all candidates from all parties appear on a single ballot open to any registered voter, with the two candidates with the most votes in the primary moving on to the general election, even if they’re from the same party. This system allows for an all-Republican or all-Democratic general election, as seen in the current scenario where the top two candidates are Republicans, potentially locking out Democrats despite outnumbering Republicans.

Read more »