South Carolina Defeats USC 89-85 in Thrilling No. 1 vs No. 3 Battle

No. 1 South Carolina beats No. 3 USC 89-85 in Greenville, SC, thanks to Tessa Johnson's career-high 28 points and a critical fourth-quarter block.

South Carolina defeated Southern California 89-85 on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in a high-stakes contest billed as the battle for the real state of South Carolina. The victory maintains South Carolina's perfect 4-0 record, while USC falls to 3-1 on the season. The game was played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, a venue where the Gamecocks hold a 23-3 all-time record and were on a 19-game win streak before a recent loss.

Critical Block Seals Late Victory

Jordan Lee committed a crucial block against USC guard JuJu Watkins with 15 seconds remaining to preserve the win for South Carolina. The play initially went unruled, prompting USC to call a timeout. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley successfully challenged the call, overturning the decision to award possession to the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson then made two free throws with 13 seconds left to extend the lead and secure the three-point victory.

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Johnson and Edwards Lead Gamecocks

Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to anchor the South Carolina offense. Joyce Edwards contributed a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Kitts added 15 points and 12 rebounds, marking her third consecutive double-double. The Gamecocks shot 55 percent from the field compared to USC's 42 percent. Johnson led the first-half charge with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including perfect 3-of-3 accuracy from beyond the arc.

Trojans Rally but Fall Short

USC guard JuJu Watkins recorded 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead the Trojans. Saniyah Hall contributed 17 points and nine rebounds for the team. Kennedy Smith added 15 points, including an early 8 points that helped USC build a 13-5 lead. USC mounted a late comeback with three-pointers from Jazzy Davidson and Watkins to cut the Gamecocks' lead to two points with 42 seconds left.

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Coaching Adjustments Define Second Half

Dawn Staley managed the game clock and timeouts effectively to maintain control in the final minutes. USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was seen arguing calls during the first half as her team struggled to match South Carolina's pace. The Gamecocks held a 49-45 halftime advantage, built on a 9-0 run that erased USC's early deficit. South Carolina's ability to close out the game highlights their resilience in high-pressure matchups.

Next Matchup Against Baylor

South Carolina returns to action on Friday night to host Baylor. The Gamecocks are looking to extend their winning streak and maintain their top ranking in the NCAA college basketball standings. USC will aim to regroup and improve their record after the narrow loss to the No. 1 team in the country.