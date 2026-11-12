South Carolina Dad Charged With Attempted Murder After Burying Baby Son Alive

Michael Comer faces attempted murder charges in South Carolina after leaving his infant son buried in a crate for 24 hours. The baby survived and is recovering.

Michael Comer, a 25-year-old father from South Carolina, has been charged with attempted murder and multiple other felonies after authorities discovered his 11-month-old son, Koah Sharp, buried alive in a shallow grave. The infant was found just 50 yards from his paternal grandfather's residence after being confined inside a wooden crate for approximately 24 hours. Sheriff Jay Koon of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed the charges on Monday night, noting that Comer had been taken into custody shortly after the discovery.

Buried Alive Incident Details

Koah Sharp was removed from the crate by emergency responders on Tuesday afternoon. The baby had been placed underground and covered with pine straw and dirt, conditions that initially seemed fatal. However, Sheriff Koon noted that a towel placed over the crate may have created an air pocket that allowed the infant to survive the ordeal. Koah was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition before being discharged on Tuesday night. The sheriff stated that the child is now with family members and is expected to make a full recovery from the traumatic event.

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Arrest and Legal Charges Filed

Michael Comer was arrested and held in the Lexington County jail following the rescue. According to official arrest warrants, he is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department released these details in a press conference, emphasizing the severity of the crimes. Investigators described the scene as one where the child was left to die, highlighting the premeditated nature of the confinement. The case has drawn immediate attention from legal experts in the Eleventh Circuit, with the Public Defender's Office contacted for potential representation.

Family Testimony and Care Arrangements

Koah was in the care of his grandmother, Trish Comer, on Monday morning when the incident occurred. Police reported that Trish had left the child briefly with his father, Michael Comer, while she ran an errand. Another caregiver was scheduled to arrive shortly after. By the time the next caregiver arrived, both Michael and Koah had disappeared. Trish Comer later shared her distress on social media, revealing that Michael had been allowed weekend visitation rights because he had entered therapy and stopped drinking. She expressed shock at his actions, stating she did not see this behavior coming despite his efforts at rehabilitation.

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Search Operation and Discovery Process

Law enforcement began their investigation around midday on Monday after police were called to the scene. Officers searched the home of the boy's grandfather up the street and found both doors open with the baby's belongings still inside. However, there was no sign of Michael or Koah. Michael Comer was not known to own a car, leading investigators to believe he hitchhiked from place to place during his flight. The breakthrough came on Tuesday afternoon when officials noticed freshly disturbed dirt and pine straw near the grandfather's property. As deputies began digging, they heard the infant crying, prompting a frantic rescue effort to pull Koah from the crate.

Victim Recovery and Current Status

Koah Sharp has since been released from the hospital and is recovering under the care of his family. His mother, Dezarae Sharp, had previously posted on Facebook about her fears for his safety, noting that Michael had been visiting on weekends due to his participation in therapy programs. The grandmother, Trish, described the emotional toll of the event, mentioning she had not slept in over 24 hours due to worry. She affirmed her love for her grandson and expressed regret that she could not have predicted her son's actions. The case remains active as legal proceedings continue for Michael Comer.