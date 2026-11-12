South Carolina at Arkansas: Will the Gamecocks Keep Their College Football Playoff Hopes Alive?

For the first time since 2022 and just the third time in the last ten years, South Carolina and Arkansas will meet on the field. The (6-3) Gamecocks are looking

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Austin Stronger is stopped short of the goal by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khari Johnson in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports For the first time since 2022 and just the third time in the last ten years, South Carolina and Arkansas will meet on the field. The Gamecocks are looking to extend their winning streak to five games, while the Razorbacks are fighting for bowl eligibility. Who comes out victorious on Saturday night?

Also read Arkansas Preparing For LaNorris Sellers, Dangerous South Carolina Offense

The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their thoughts.. That day the Razorbacks won behind the strong running of tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, someone Gamecock fans got to know very well just two years later.this past weekend. He was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Wednesday, but signs point to him being available to play this weekend. We will have to wait and see how much the ankle limits him on Sunday.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

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Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY SportsThis is a game of two teams heading in opposite directions to end the year. On one side, South Carolina is on a tear. Winners of four straight games, a quarterback who looks like a Heisman contender, College Football Playoff hopeful, and a defense that is beginning to click.

On the other side is Arkansas who is fighting to get bowl eligible and in need of three straight wins over the Gamecocks, Texas, and LSU. The Gamecocks should be able to make a statement in Fayetteville on the back of a strong rushing attack. In back to back losses, Arkansas has given up a minimum of 182 rushing yards. In their six losses on the year, they have given up 197.5 rushing yards per game.

Now a South Carolina team comes into town with the third best rushing attack in the SEC averaging just over 205 rushing yards per game. You may have heard it said, "styles make fights.

" In that case, this is a bad stylistic matchup for the Razorbacks on Saturday night. Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments.

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His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.