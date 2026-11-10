South Bay roller hockey program at risk of ending after decades

A South Bay roller hockey program that has been around for decades could soon come to an end, prompting supporters to urge the Sweetwater Union High School District to reconsider its decision.

SAN DIEGO — A South Bay roller hockey program that has been around for decades could soon come to an end, prompting students, parents and grandparents to urge the Sweetwater Union High School District to reconsider its decision.

For nearly 20 minutes during Monday night’s board meeting, speaker after speaker delivered essentially the same message: Let them play.

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“They put their hearts out there, and for that to be taken away from them is an injustice,” one speaker told the board. Parents and students learned in October that the district planned to discontinue Metro Conference-supported roller hockey for the 2026-27 school year. The district says the decision followed a review of several challenges facing the program, including declining participation and limited facilities.

According to the district, regional participation in roller hockey has fallen 59% since the 2019-20 school year, dropping from 274 student-athletes across 19 schools to 113 athletes across eight schools during the 2025-26 school year. District officials also pointed to the fact that roller hockey is not sanctioned by the California Interscholastic Federation, or CIF, which the district says creates challenges with officiating, scheduling and competitive opportunities. The district also says the roller hockey facility needs significant repairs.

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But supporters argue the program deserves at least one more season.

“The rink isn't coming down before March,” said John Liken, whose granddaughter plays roller hockey. “Let the kids play one last year. ” Students also described the emotional impact of learning the program could end.

“The unexpected news kind of strikes us in the heart a bit,” student Santiago Dominguez said. The speakers Monday represented several generations of the Sweetwater community, from current students and parents to grandparents. Liken, who is also behind Save Sweetwater Roller Hockey, said his granddaughter had been playing for three years and was looking forward to competing during her senior year at Bonita Vista High School.

“This year would have been her senior and final year at Bonita Vista,” Liken said. “She so looked forward to it. ” Current and former players told the board that what is at stake goes beyond the sport itself. They said the program provides some students with a community and support system.

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“For students that don't have parents, for students that don't have a home to go to, this is their home,” Vanessa Camacho said. The district said its leadership conducted an additional review after hearing concerns from students, families and community members. District leaders also met directly with roller hockey advocates. Despite those discussions, the district said its recommendation has not changed.

“The Sweetwater Union High School District remains committed to providing a wide range of athletic opportunities for our students,” the district said in a statement, pointing students toward programs including cross country, field hockey, lacrosse and track and field. The discussion, however, may not be over. A board member told ABC 10News after Monday’s meeting that the roller hockey issue is expected to return as an information item on the agenda at the board’s next meeting in December.