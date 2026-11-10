South Bay Home Sales: Saratoga Property Tops Week's Priciest List at $7.4 Million

A Saratoga single-family home sold for $7.4 million, leading the South Bay's most expensive residential real estate sales this past week.

A single-family home in Saratoga that sold for $7.4 million topped the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in South Bay during the past week. The transaction is one of 114 residential property sales registered in the area, according to public records compiled for the Bay Area Home Report.

Across all 114 sales, the average price came to $1.8 million, and the average price per square foot was $1,072. The list includes sales whose titles were recorded during the week of Oct. 5, even when the properties had changed hands earlier.

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South Bay Sales Show Wide Price Range

Price per square foot varied sharply among the largest recorded sales, ranging from $1,265 for a Palo Alto home on the 3700 block of El Centro Street to $2,807 for a Palo Alto house on the 500 block of Jefferson Drive. The gap reflects differences in property size, age, and layout across the four cities included in the report.

The Palo Alto home on El Centro Street has 3,635 square feet of living area, was built in 2018, and features 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The sale was closed on Sept. 30. By contrast, the Jefferson Drive house has 2,405 square feet, was built in 1952, and includes 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Its deal was finalized on Sept. 30 as well.

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Palo Alto Accounts for Five Listed Sales

Palo Alto accounts for five of the ten detailed sales in the report, with prices ranging from $3,850,000 to $6,750,000. Each of these transactions involves a single-family house, and the completed deals were recorded on either Sept. 30 or Oct. 2.

The house on the 600 block of East Meadow Drive sold for $3,850,000. Built in 1956, it has 2,438 square feet of living area, 5 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, with a price of $1,579 per square foot. The sale was completed on Sept. 30.

The house on the 3900 block of Bibbits Drive sold for $4,250,000, or $1,896 per square foot. Built in 1957, the 2,241-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Oct. 2. A separate Palo Alto house on the 3500 block of La Mata Way sold for $4,800,000, or $2,676 per square foot, with 1,794 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom.

Saratoga Pike Road Sale Reaches $7,350,000

The single-family residence on the 14000 block of Pike Road in Saratoga sold for $7,350,000, the highest individual price among the detailed properties in the report. The home was built in 1994 and has 4,388 square feet of living area, which works out to $1,675 per square foot.

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The Pike Road property features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and its deal was closed on Sept. 30. Two other Saratoga homes appear in the list. The house on the 19700 block of Yuba Court sold for $4,180,000 on Oct. 2, while the house on the 12300 block of Viewoak Drive sold for $4,400,000, or $1,720 per square foot, on the same date.