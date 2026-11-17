A Monte Sereno home sold for $12.3 million, the highest of 75 South Bay residential sales recorded in the week of Oct. 12, averaging $2.2 million.

A house in Monte Sereno that sold for $12.3 million leads the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in the South Bay over the past week. The Bay Area Home Report Bot, an automated publication that compiles local property transactions, recorded 75 residential sales in the region during that period. The figures cover the week of Oct. 12 and draw on public records registered by local county offices.

Across all 75 transactions, the average sale price was $2.2 million, or $1,061 per square foot. The list includes every sale whose title was recorded during the week of Oct. 12, even when the property actually changed hands earlier in September or October.

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Monte Sereno Property Leads South Bay Sales

The top sale in the South Bay was the property in the 18200 block of Bancroft Ave. in Monte Sereno, which sold for $12,300,000. The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 4,437 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $2,772, the highest per-square-foot figure among the sales described in this report.

The Bancroft Ave. home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Sept. 23, which is earlier than the week of Oct. 12 when its title was recorded. That gap is the reason the sale appears in the list for the most recent week.

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Saratoga and Palo Alto Homes Sell From $4.3 Million

Several single-family homes in Saratoga and Palo Alto also sold for prices between $4.3 million and $7.35 million. In Saratoga, a 3,266-square-foot house in the 15300 block of Peach Hill Road sold for a total of $4,300,000, or $1,317 per square foot. The home was built in 1964, features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and its transaction was completed on Sept. 18.

In Palo Alto, the single-family residence in the 2300 block of Emerson Street sold for $4,350,000. The house was built in 1930, has a living area of 2,182 square feet, and was priced at $1,994 per square foot. It features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the deal was closed on Oct. 5.

A 2,012-square-foot home in the 800 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto sold for $4,580,000, or $2,276 per square foot. Built in 2004, the house has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the deal was finalized on Oct. 5. A 2,645-square-foot house in the 1100 block of Hopkins Ave. in Palo Alto sold for $4,968,000, or $1,878 per square foot, with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Higher-priced transactions in the report include a 3,138-square-foot home in the 2900 block of Bryant Street in Palo Alto, which sold for $7,210,000, or $2,298 per square foot. That home was built in 2014 and features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The deal was closed on Oct. 8. The most expensive Saratoga sale in the group was the house in the 14000 block of Pike Road, which sold for $7,350,000. Built in 1994, it has a living area of 4,388 square feet and features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, with the transaction completed on Sept. 30.

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Recording Dates and Data Sources

Sales in this report were recorded with closing or finalization dates ranging from Sept. 18 to Oct. 8, while their titles were registered during the week of Oct. 12. Readers comparing these figures with other weekly reports should check whether a listing uses the closing date or the title recording date, because the two can differ by several weeks.

The report notes that its real estate data comes from public records registered and digitized by local county offices. Errors or bugs in the report can be sent to content@bayareanewsgroup.com, according to the publication's note on the article.