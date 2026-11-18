De Anza College was named one of America’s best community colleges by Time magazine for its contributions to student outcomes and educational opportunity, according to a news release.

player ready... De Anza College was named one of America’s best community colleges by Time magazine for its contributions to student outcomes and educational opportunity, according to a news release..

The recognition reflects De Anza’s commitment to removing barriers to education and creating pathways for students to attain meaningful careers, academic achievement and long-term success. The Chinese American Coalition for Compassionate Care , a Cupertino-based nonprofit that addresses the end-of-life care concerns of the Chinese American community, is hosting a webinar on Dec. 10 on “Navigating Common Medical Decisions in Advanced Dementia,” Esther Luo, a palliative care physician at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara and an associate professor at Kaiser Permanente Institute of Medical Education will conduct the presentation in Mandarin.

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Topics include why planning ahead is important, the role of the family in decision-making and common medical decisions in advanced dementia. December’s “The Plot Thickens Mystery Book Discussion” at the Cupertino will center on “Hercule Poirot’s ChristmasAgatha Christie’s 1938 mystery about the murder of tyrannical millionaire Simeon Lee by one of his four sons, whom he commanded to join him at his country estate for Christmas, The discussion is set for Dec. 2, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., in room 201B of the library.

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All adults who love to read and discuss mysteries are welcome. All meetings are sponsored by the Friends of the Cupertino Library.