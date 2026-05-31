South Anchorage Girls and Dimond Boys Dominate Alaska State Soccer Championships

The South Anchorage girls soccer team capped a historic 20-0 season with a 5-0 win over Wasilla for their second straight state title, while the Dimond boys edged West Valley 1-0 to complete an undefeated championship campaign.

The 2026 Alaska State Division I Soccer Tournament concluded with dominant performances from two Anchorage powerhouses. The South Anchorage girls team capped a historic season with a 5-0 victory over Wasilla on Saturday at Wasilla High School, securing their second consecutive state title.

The Wolverines finished the season undefeated at 20-0, outscoring opponents by a staggering 195-3 margin, averaging nearly 10 goals per game. Senior Addison Bailey, who scored twice in the championship match, credited the team's chemistry and versatility for their success.

"We have all played together forever, but everyone is so versatile. We do not rely on one person in one position. Everyone can play anywhere, and that helps when someone goes down," she said. Addison's sister, Alivia Bailey, and their cousin, Brianna Bailey, also scored goals, highlighting the family's impact on the team.

Darby D'Amico added a first-half goal. The Wolverines' depth was on full display as numerous players rotated in seamlessly. Alivia Bailey noted, "It is such a deep team. If you are not playing your best, someone can step in.

It takes the pressure off but also makes training more competitive.

" South had to overcome a tough semifinal against rival Dimond, winning 4-0. Addison Bailey admitted she was most nervous for that game, calling it a rivalry where upsets can happen. On the boys' side, the Dimond Lynx also completed an undefeated season, finishing 20-0 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Valley in the championship game. The match was tightly contested, with Dimond's Xavian "Kai" Walker scoring the lone goal late in the first half.

West Valley received a red card early in the second half, which limited their offensive capabilities. Despite the disadvantage, West Valley continued to push, but Dimond's defense held firm. Goalkeeper Henry Kendall emphasized the team's unity: "Everyone on this team likes each other. We all have the right attitudes and are connected.

" Derek Ortega Mora noted the difficulty of the game, saying West Valley played hard and forced Dimond to adjust their passing strategy. The goal came when Dimond started playing high balls that West Valley could not win. The Lynx managed the second half well, keeping their composure despite crowd noise and pressure from West Valley. The tournament showcased the depth of Alaska high school soccer, with both South and Dimond demonstrating teamwork, resilience, and skill.

South's girls have now won multiple titles, with the Bailey family playing a central role. Dimond's boys claimed their championship with a gritty defensive performance, capping a perfect season. Both teams will look to build on their successes in future seasons, but for now, they celebrate their dominance in 2026





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Alaska High School Soccer South Anchorage Wolverines Dimond Lynx State Championship Soccer Dominance

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