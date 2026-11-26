The final South America storyline of South Park concludes with major power outages, corruption scandals involving billionaire data centers, and the return of zombie Kenny to expose the truth.

The sixth and final episode of the current South America storyline delivers a chaotic conclusion to the season, intertwining a massive regional power outage with high-stakes political corruption and the supernatural return of Kenny McCormick. The narrative arc culminates as residents of South Park face immediate blackouts precisely when Grand Theft Auto VI launches, sparking fury among locals unable to access their new game. While the town blames external cyber threats, the true source of the crisis is a secret energy deal made by local politicians with wealthy investors.

Power Outages Spark Local Fury

The central conflict begins when the town experiences significant electrical failures during the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Anger boils over immediately as citizens storm City Hall, demanding answers from elected officials for losing progress in the game. One resident explicitly warns the mayor that the game's mechanics are unforgiving, stating that any shutdown during saving or missions results in total loss of player data. This immediate frustration serves as the catalyst for the town's broader investigation into why their power grid failed at such an inconvenient time.

Also read South Park S29E06:City Endings Preview: South America Cyberattack?

Data Center Corruption Scheme

Behind the scenes, City Hall politicians have secretly negotiated an agreement to sell local energy access to billionaire investors. These funds are being utilized to power massive data centers, a move driven by perceived geopolitical pressures. The mayor admits to taking bribes but defends the arrangement by citing the intense competition in the artificial intelligence arms race. She argues that a very real threat from Chinese entities in the AI sector necessitates such infrastructure investments, regardless of the cost to local residents.

Political Blame And Cyber Claims

To divert attention from their financial dealings, political leaders actively encouraged the narrative that the outages were caused by cyberattacks originating from China. When residents voiced suspicions about foreign interference, officials validated these fears without hesitation. This strategic misdirection led the town into a frantic hunt for a supposed Chinese spy living among them. The deception highlights a deliberate effort by the administration to mask the reality of their corruption behind a facade of national security concerns.

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Zombie Kenny Drives Justice

Complicating the political drama is the return of Kenny McCormick, whose spirit remains trapped in a zombified state following his death by an e-bike in the season premiere. His supernatural presence acts as a moral compass, unable to move on until the truth about the corruption is exposed. After Butters reveals the billionaire connection to Stan, Kyle, and Cartman, the group confronts City Hall with undeniable proof. Randy Marsh also appears, still shrunken, to deliver a speech about collective responsibility and how the town's identity changed after its renaming.

Season Finale And Future Implications

The confrontation concludes with the mayor publicly admitting to her bribes while insisting the data centers remain necessary for the region's technological future. In a surreal final sequence, the billionaires assist in launching Mr. Kim into space, symbolizing the extreme measures taken to facilitate their projects. This event marks the definitive end of the first season under the show's new South American naming convention. The resolution leaves the town grappling with the aftermath of the blackout and the ethical implications of their new reality.