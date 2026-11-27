South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Gives Speech at Canal+ Academy Training Program Launch: ‘You Are Living My Dream’
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the launch of the Canal+ Academy training program in Johannesburg.
Noomi Rapace Launches Production Company Boom Films, Dedicated to Female-Driven Projects and Backed by Thomas Benski’s Lumina Media South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday attended the launch of French media giant Canal+ Group’s Canal+ Academy atCity in Johannesburg.
The new pan-African initiative will expand training and professional development opportunities for local aspiring professionals in the creative industries.
‘s leader, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada and other top level executives delivering passionate speeches on the podium — comes after the company’s $2 billion takeover last year of South African pay TV company MultiChoice, which has made Canal+ the dominant player in Africa’s fast-growing pay TV market.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Variety
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News