South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the launch of the Canal+ Academy training program in Johannesburg.

Noomi Rapace Launches Production Company Boom Films, Dedicated to Female-Driven Projects and Backed by Thomas Benski’s Lumina Media South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday attended the launch of French media giant Canal+ Group’s Canal+ Academy atCity in Johannesburg.

The new pan-African initiative will expand training and professional development opportunities for local aspiring professionals in the creative industries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘s leader, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada and other top level executives delivering passionate speeches on the podium — comes after the company’s $2 billion takeover last year of South African pay TV company MultiChoice, which has made Canal+ the dominant player in Africa’s fast-growing pay TV market.