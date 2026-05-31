South African Desert Community Sheds Light on Amygdala's Role Beyond Fear

A cluster of Urbach-Wiethe disease patients in South Africa provides rare insights into the amygdala's function in social judgment, challenging the long-held view of it as merely the brain's fear center.

The remote deserts of Namaqualand in South Africa host the highest known concentration of individuals with Urbach-Wiethe disease, a rare genetic disorder that specifically damages the amygdala.

This condition leads to the calcification of the basolateral amygdala and thickening of the vocal cords. Among those affected is Maria, a 47-year-old woman living in Lambert's Bay. Despite her condition, she leads a functional life, managing a job, a household, and raising two teenage sons. She maintains a cheerful disposition and expresses relief in having met others with the same condition through the efforts of Dr. Jack van Honk, a social neuroscientist at the University of Cape Town.

Traditional neuroscience has long viewed the amygdala as the brain's fear center, based on rodent studies where damage to this area eliminated fear conditioning. However, newer research suggests a more complex role, with the amygdala acting as a hub that helps determine what we care about and guides decision-making. The unique presentation of Urbach-Wiethe disease in South Africa, where the basolateral amygdala is affected while other parts remain intact, provides a natural experiment to dissect these functions.

Studies of patients like S.M. , an American woman with extensive amygdala damage, initially reinforced the fear-centered view. She showed an inability to recognize fear in others and displayed remarkable fearlessness in situations that typically provoke terror, such as handling snakes. Yet these cases also revealed puzzling deficits in moral judgment and social discernment that challenge a purely fear-based model.

Van Honk and his colleagues propose that the basolateral amygdala specifically functions as a social compass, crucial for evaluating the needs and intentions of others and determining social relevance. This hypothesis aligns with broader shifts in understanding the amygdala as part of a network involved in salience detection rather than solely in fear processing. Work with the South African cohort continues to refine this theory, offering insights that bridge animal models and human social cognition.

Elizabeth Phelps of Harvard University acknowledges the promise of this research while noting that the evidence is not yet fully conclusive. The story of Maria and others like her underscores how rare diseases can illuminate fundamental aspects of brain function, reshaping long-held assumptions about the neural basis of emotion and morality





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