South Africa's president acknowledges rising tensions over migration

South Africa’s has president promised to act on what he called concerns over undocumented migration following a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment in Africa’s most advanced economy.

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showGolden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky DerbySenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa Broken speaker?

Finicky zipper?

Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureApple's 50-year odyssey has redefined technology, pop culture and comeback storiesThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureApple's 50-year odyssey has redefined technology, pop culture and comeback storiesThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





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