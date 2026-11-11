South Africa’s most successful Olympian Tatjana Smith reveals she’s switching to the Netherlands

Four-time Olympic medalist Tatjana Smith has announced she will switch nations to swim for the Netherlands at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

South Africa’s most decorated Olympic athlete Tatjana Smith is changing nations to compete for the Netherlands, a decision she acknowledged Tuesday “may disappoint or break the hearts” of some supporters.tearful video message posted on Instagram“I know that not everyone will understand or agree with my decision,” she said, citing “financial and practical challenges” that can make a swimming career difficult to sustain.

Four-time Olympic medalist Tatjana Smith has announced she will switch nations to swim for the Netherlands at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Smith won the 100 breaststroke title at the 2024 Paris Olympics and, as Tatjana Schoenmaker, the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo Games held in 2021. She also took two silvers, in the 100 at Tokyo and the 200 in Paris, to become South Africa’s most successful Olympic athlete.

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“Both countries are a part of who I am,” the 29-year-old Smith said. “But dreams can change as you grow. ” She retired from competitive swimming after Paris and announced a comeback two months ago, targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — now in Dutch orange instead of South African green and gold. Smith added athletes need a system where they can thrive and not just survive, suggesting she would have “greater high performance support” in future.

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Smith, of South Africa, celebrates winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, on July 29, 2024. @tatjanaschoen/InstagramFour-time Olympic medalist Tatjana Smith has announced she will switch nations to swim for the Netherlands at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Smith, of South Africa, celebrates winning the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, on July 29, 2024. @tatjanaschoen/Instagram