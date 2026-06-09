South Africa launches twice‑annual injectable HIV prevention drug lenacapavir in Secunda

President Ramaphosa and health officials unveil a new long‑acting HIV prophylaxis aimed at simplifying protection for young people and high‑risk groups.

South Africa n health officials celebrated a major milestone on June five 2026 with the official launch of a new injectable pre‑exposure prophylaxis for HIV called lenacapavir.

The event took place in the mining town of Secunda and was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and a broad delegation of local leaders, nurses and young volunteers. The rollout marks the first time the drug, which is administered twice a year, will be offered through mobile clinics across the region.

The initiative aims to address the long‑standing challenges of daily oral HIV prevention pills, which many users find difficult to adhere to because of stigma, forgetfulness and side effects. By providing a long‑acting injection, health workers hope to dramatically increase protection rates among high‑risk populations, particularly young people who have been disproportionately affected by the epidemic. The unveiling featured a series of demonstrations by nurses who handled the pre‑filled syringes and explained the simple procedure for administration.

Thandeka Shabangu, a nurse stationed at the mobile clinic, showed the careful steps involved in preparing the injection and emphasized the importance of community outreach to ensure that residents understand that the medication is safe and effective. In addition to the medical presentation, the event included testimonies from youths who have already participated in clinical trials of lenacapavir. One participant, Olwam Plaatjie, described how watching family members suffer from HIV motivated her to seek out a more reliable preventive option.

After enrolling in the trial three years ago, she reported feeling empowered and hopeful that the new drug could spare a generation from the disease. The launch also highlighted the broader public health strategy of the South African government to curb new infections by expanding access to innovative technologies. Over the coming months, mobile units will travel to remote villages and urban townships, delivering the injection free of charge and providing counseling on sexual health.

Officials anticipate that the twice‑annual schedule will simplify follow‑up and allow health workers to focus on other critical services such as testing, treatment adherence and education. International partners, including the Global Fund and several research institutions, have pledged financial and technical support to scale the programme nationwide. If successful, lenacapavir could become a model for other countries battling high HIV prevalence, offering a pragmatic solution that aligns with the lived realities of diverse communities





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