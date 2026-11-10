South Africa Arrests Nine Foreign Nationals Trying to Fly to Russia to Fight in Ukraine

Police in South Africa arrested nine foreign nationals at O.R. Tambo Airport and a nearby hotel over alleged plans to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

South Africa n police said on Monday that they had arrested nine foreign nationals, aged 20 to 26, for allegedly attempting to fly to Russia to join the war in Ukraine. The suspects were detained at O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg and at a nearby hotel, where they were reportedly preparing to depart for Russia.

South African police said the investigation that led to the arrests involved both local and international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol. The police statement did not initially specify the nationality of the suspects or which side of the war they planned to join.

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Legal Framework Behind the Airport Arrests

South Africa relies on a 1998 law, the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, to prosecute activity of this kind. The statute forbids mercenary activity and sharply restricts South Africa's provision of military assistance to foreign conflicts.

The law also covers foreign nationals while they are within South Africa's jurisdiction. That means the nine suspects arrested in Johannesburg fall under its reach even though they are not South African citizens, according to the police account of the case.

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Deceptive Russian Recruitment Schemes Lure African Men

South Africa and other African nations have long complained that Russia recruits their citizens to fight against Ukraine, often under false pretenses. Recruits are typically promised safe jobs, but many end up on the battlefield with little or no preparation.

A later report found that more than one thousand Kenyans were recruited by Russia with false promises of safe jobs in Russia. After landing on Russian soil, they were immediately sent to the Ukrainian battlefield, and many of them were killed, injured, or listed as missing in action.

In February, a statement said Russia had used deceptive schemes to lure more than 1,700 Africans into what it described as a deadly war. The same statement described the recruitment methods as a pattern rather than isolated cases.

The case of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, shows how the schemes have reached South African citizens. She was arrested in November 2025 in connection with a plot to lure at least 17 South African men into fighting for Russia. Zuma-Sambudla was a lawmaker in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which her father founded as a left-wing opposition party after he broke with the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

According to prosecutors, the victims were duped into believing they would hold high-paying positions as bodyguards for the MK Party. Instead, they were trapped in Ukraine's hotly contested Donbas region, where they fought alongside a Russian mercenary group.

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A month later, Nonkululeko Patricia Mantula, a host with South Africa's SAFM state radio network, was charged with recruiting at least four South African men to fight for Russia. These four victims also reportedly believed they were being hired as bodyguards. Both Zuma-Sambudla and Mantula have claimed that they were themselves duped by Russian mercenary recruiters and truly believed they were securing lucrative bodyguard jobs for their clients.

Zimbabwe Arrest and Ongoing Casualties Abroad

Edward Kachingwe, a man allegedly working with the Russian army to recruit Zimbabwean men for combat, was arrested in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. He was detained while attempting to board a bus with five of his recruits.

The bus was bound for South Africa, where the recruits hoped to catch a plane to Russia. That route mirrors the pattern seen in the Johannesburg airport arrests, in which South Africa served as a transit point for travelers heading to Russia.

Zimbabwe's Information Minister, Zhemu Soda, said in March that the scheme was a sophisticated operation of deception, exploitation, and human trafficking. He said it had already resulted in the loss of Zimbabwean lives, with at least 15 of the country's nationals killed while fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Dozens more Zimbabweans remain trapped on the frontlines, according to the same reporting. Their situation underscores the human cost for families at home, while the nine suspects arrested in South Africa face the legal process under the 1998 law.