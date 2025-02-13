Sous Vide Carnitas: The Ultimate Upgrade to Taco Cart Favourites

Discover how sous vide cooking elevates carnitas to a new level of juiciness and tenderness. This method offers complete control over the final texture and eliminates the need for constant oven heating. Learn the best temperatures and timeframes for achieving perfectly cooked carnitas every time.

Carnitas are the undisputed king of the taco cart, but they're even better when cooked sous vide. Renowned chef and culinary consultant Kenji López-Alt, known for his work with Serious Eats and The New York Times, argues that sous vide cooking elevates carnitas to a new level. Traditionally, carnitas are made by simmering pork in lard until tender and crisp. While this method is fantastic, Kenji believes sous vide offers several advantages.

First, it eliminates the need to heat up the oven and prevents overcooking. The slow-cooking nature of sous vide ensures even cooking and tenderizes the pork shoulder, rich in both connective tissue and fat. Second, there's no need for additional fat. The fat rendered from the pork during cooking distributes evenly throughout the bag, resulting in extra-moist carnitas.Sous vide cooking time and temperature directly impact the final texture. At 145°F (63°C), the pork takes at least 24 hours, reaching a tender, almost steak-like texture. At 165°F (74°C), it achieves a more traditional carnitas texture, shreddable yet juicy. Finally, at 185°F (85°C), the pork cooks quickly, yielding an easily shreddable, moist texture similar to traditional carnitas.Kenji recommends starting with boneless pork shoulder, cutting it into thick slabs for better flavor penetration. He suggests using vacuum sealer bags for extended cooking periods but acknowledges that heavy-duty zipper-lock bags can be used with double-bagging and air removal techniques.





