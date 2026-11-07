Sourdough Sophia Shares Secret Pantry, Dining Picks, And Travel Essentials

Micro-bakery founder Sophie Handschuh shares her essential culinary favorites, from Tuscan olive oil to her favorite London restaurants and kitchen gadgets.

Micro-bakery founder Sophie Handschuh has unveiled her definitive list of favorite food and drink selections, offering a detailed look into the culinary preferences of the Berlin-based entrepreneur widely known online as Sourdough Sophia. Her curated guide blends high-end gourmet ingredients with practical dining venues across the United Kingdom, reflecting a sophisticated palate that values both quality and convenience. The list spans premium pantry staples, essential kitchen tools, and top-tier travel essentials that define her daily lifestyle.

For extra virgin olive oil, Handschuh strictly selects Fattoria La Vialla, which retails for £15.15 through lavialla.com. She orders this product directly from the farm in Tuscany and describes the flavor profile as super nutty, making it a non-negotiable item in her kitchen. This choice underscores her commitment to sourcing authentic, high-quality ingredients that elevate every dish she prepares.

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In the dairy aisle, she relies on The Estate Dairy butter, priced at £3.50 on ocado.com, for its distinct cultured and fermented notes that are immediately apparent when spread on toast. Her fridges often contain the Baron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm Dairy, which she acknowledges is quite strong and impactful on the kitchen atmosphere. Despite the intensity of the aroma, she considers it the best cheese she has ever tasted, prioritizing flavor over subtlety.

For spice additions, she recommends Casa Firelli Italian Truffle Hot Sauce for its pure umami impact, which adds depth to a wide variety of meals. On the other hand, she believes vanilla extract is overrated, arguing that consumers pay a premium for only five percent vanilla flavor. She advises buying whole vanilla pods in bulk to create homemade vanilla paste, which she claims provides significantly more flavor for less money.

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Handschoh highlights Angelina in Dalston, east London, as her preferred UK restaurant, accessible via angelina.london. This venue specializes in Japanese Italian fusion cuisine with an innovative menu that she describes as a perfect spot for date nights. The unique blend of culinary traditions offers a sophisticated dining experience that aligns with her appreciation for creative food concepts.

For casual dining, she trusts Dishoom for the best chai in London, emphasizing that she prefers the drink when it is not superficially sweet, allowing individual spice notes to shine. When seeking a traditional Sunday roast, she recommends The Parakeet in Kentish Town, found at theparakeetpub.com. Chef Ben Allen cooks all dishes on fire at this establishment, creating a depth of flavor that distinguishes the pub food from standard offerings.

For budget-friendly meals, she suggests Jai Krishna, a vegetarian Indian restaurant on Stroud Green Road in north London. This venue allows four people to eat until full for under £40, providing excellent value without compromising on taste. Additionally, she ranks the Clifton Village Fish Bar in Bristol as the best fish and chips in the UK, citing its fresh catch and lack of excessive greasiness.

In the kitchen, Handschuh considers the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker, priced at £239.99 from debenhams.com, to be the most useful gadget. She utilizes this device for slow cooking, pressure cooking, and air frying, and has even successfully baked in it, stating that it never fails her. This versatile tool supports her busy lifestyle while maintaining her high culinary standards.

Her bread of choice is always sourdough, particularly darker types made from older wheat varieties that offer a crispy exterior and gooey interior. When preparing ready meals, she pairs The M&S Beef Shin & Chianti Tortelloni, priced at £6 from ocado.com, with Belazu Wild Mushroom Pesto, costing £3.60 from belazu.com. She describes this combination as offering a rich, deep flavor akin to autumn on a plate, perfect for quick yet satisfying dinners.

For her Uber Eats orders, she admits to a vice for Honest Burgers. She frequently orders the Finsbury Park 2.0 burger from her local branch, which is a fried chicken burger with Korean hot sauce, typically accompanied by wings, onion rings, and salad. This indulgence provides a necessary break from her rigorous culinary routine.

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Despite being German, Handschuh has adopted British habits so thoroughly that she packs Yorkshire Gold tea whenever she travels abroad. This simple choice reflects her deep integration into British culture and her appreciation for familiar comforts even when navigating foreign environments. It serves as a grounding element in her travels.

When visiting Frankfurt, she makes a point to visit local bakeries for nutty triangles, a treat featuring a shortbread base with apricot jam and nut caramel on top, dipped in chocolate. This dessert represents a cherished connection to her heritage, blending traditional flavors with her modern culinary expertise.

She also maintains her love for chocolate bars, favoring Lindt Excellence Dark Orange Intense, priced at £3.50 at tesco.com, for an evening pick-me-up. This specific variety offers a sophisticated twist on classic dark chocolate, providing a perfect balance of citrus and cocoa for relaxation.

For travel and leisure, she cites Sundara Beach Club at the Four Seasons Resort in Jimbaran Bay, Bali, as the best spot for drinks with a view. She recalls watching the sunset with a beautiful drink near an outdoor fire pit, even in 30-degree weather. These selections illustrate a lifestyle that balances rigorous culinary standards with genuine enjoyment of everyday moments.

Her recommendations provide a comprehensive guide for food enthusiasts looking to elevate their home cooking and dining experiences. By sharing these specific preferences, Handschuh offers actionable insights into the ingredients and venues that define her sophisticated approach to food and travel.