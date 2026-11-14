Sources: Vikings made initial Kirk Cousins trade call to Raiders before MNF

The Vikings initially reached out to the Raiders about a Kirk Cousins trade before their MNF game against the Bills, sources told ESPN and NFL Network.

During that call, the Vikings made it clear to the Raiders that they wanted to see how Monday night went first before having any further conversations about Cousins, but they would be in touch if needed.

Bright and early the next morning, hours after Minnesota's offensive meltdown, the Vikings called the Raiders before 6 a.m. PT and setting the wheels in motion for a potential Cousins trade. It was not a deal the Raiders wanted or were looking to make, especially when Minnesota's initial offer was a fifth-round draft pick, according to sources.

Also read Vikings Face Potential QB Conundrum If Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Play in Week 10

But once the Vikings upped their offer to a third-round pick, the Raiders had discussions about whether the trade made sense, and here's where they landed: Not only would they be receiving a third-round pick, but they also would be freeing up $10 million in cash for the 2027 season, as the bonus guarantee owed to Cousins would shift to Minnesota's responsibility. It was not a trade that the Raiders enjoyed making, but it was one they believed would be in the best interests of the organization.has looked, in the word of one source, "phenomenal" in practice.

There never was going to be a right time to insert Mendoza into the starting lineup, but Minnesota made this as good a time as any. The NFL's competition committee is expected to discuss a potential solution after multiple trades this week were voided or altered, according to sources. Now front office executives are complaining, and the competition committee is expected to address the issue during the offseason.

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Various front office executives last week pointed out that trade terms should not be negotiable once they are agreed to, as the Lions attempted to do in a deal for Cisco and the Broncos attempted to do with Henley. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said as much to reporters Thursday, asserting that the loophole in the NFL's trade system needs to be closed so that teams cannot back out of deals.

The Eagles were not pleased that the Bengals reneged on their deal for Ebiketie after learning they would lose a third-round compensatory pick by making the deal, and the Chargers were unhappy that the Broncos tried to change the terms on their deal for Henley after he took a physical that led to questions about his knee. It is an issue that bears watching this offseason, and some around the league believe rule modifications are in order.

Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop liftedA possible solution would be preventing the teams from altering draft picks after a trade is agreed upon, only giving teams the option to accept or not.and Bills will be in competition to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. But both were in competition for some of the same players ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The two teams most aggressive in trading for former Falcons safety Jessie Bates also were the Bills and Jaguars, who wound up trading second- and fifth-round picks to Atlanta.declined to trade their respected veteran safety, but the Titans listened and agreed to trade Hooker and a fifth-round pick to the Bills for a second-round pick. So in the end, two of the AFC's best each got better.

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They competed for some of the same players and now are expected to be competing for the AFC championship. When the Vikings called San Francisco as part of due diligence in their search for a quarterback, sources told ESPN that Niners general manager John Lynch informed Minnesota brass that it would take a second-round pick and more for Jones. Perhaps a second-rounder and a middle-round pick might have gotten a trade done.

Instead, because of the high cost associated with the veteran quarterback, the conversations ended there, and Jones remains a valued member of the 49ers. This was not the first time the teams had spoken about Jones going in a possible trade, and not the first time San Francisco had set a price that high.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan views Jones as a franchise-caliber quarterback and would only trade him for a deal they had no choice but to accept.last year despite battling injuries of his own, and ended up with a 5-3 record and a QB rating of 97.4 for the season. Sources say several teams inquired about the pass-catching tight end, including the 49ers. But Goedert, 31, never got close to being traded, despite interest.

He remains in Philadelphia and could even re-sign with the Eagles for 2027.br/]Saturday morning rain possible in SoCal before dry, sunny finish to the weekend'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collision