Vikings Acquire Kirk Cousins From Raiders In Trade Deadline Move

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick and plan to make him their immediate starter, while the Raiders turn to rookie Fernando Mendoza.

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. This move was completed ahead of the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline. The Vikings will promote Cousins to the starting role immediately. He replaces Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz at the helm.

Minnesota enters this period with a championship-caliber defense. However, their quarterback situation has been unstable for months. Sam Darnold departed for Seattle after a strong 2024 season. J.J. McCarthy missed significant time due to injuries last year. Kyler Murray won the job but is now dealing with a hamstring injury.

Also read Vikings bringing back Kirk Cousins in trade with Raiders to address QB troubles

Carson Wentz performed poorly in a recent Monday night loss to Buffalo. He completed only eight passes for eighty-one yards. His performance included two interceptions and a third drop. His quarter back rating was the lowest of the season. Coach Kevin O'Connell admitted the team needed a change.

Kirk Cousins brings extensive experience to Minneapolis. He played for the Vikings from 2018 through 2023. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 during his tenure. His familiarity with the offensive system should ease his transition. He joins a team that desperately needs consistent production.

Advertisement

The Raiders receive a third-round pick in return for Cousins. They are also positioning rookie Fernando Mendoza for action. Mendoza was the number one overall pick in the 2026 draft. He will likely make his debut against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders believe he is ready for regular playing time.

Cousins has had a mixed career recently. He played for the Falcons in 2024 and 2025. He was released after the 2025 season ended. He signed with Las Vegas before this trade. His arrival marks a new chapter for both franchises.

The Vikings view this as a necessary step forward. They want to capitalize on their defensive strengths. A stable quarterback could elevate their playoff chances. Cousins knows the city and the organization well. His return aims to stabilize the offense quickly.