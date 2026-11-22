Following his breakout year as a sophomore in 2024, Suntarine Perkins’ career at Ole Miss didn’t look like it was going to last much longer. Two years later, Ol

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcareer at Ole Miss didn’t look like it was going to last much longer. Two years later, Ole Miss is now on track to get a fifth and final season with Perkins.that the former five-star and top Magnolia State high school prospect is slated to exhaust his final year of eligibility with the Rebels in 2027, instead of turning pro this spring.

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It is worth mentioning that a new deal has yet to be finalized, but the two sides are currently working through the finishing stages. Ole Miss has been working on roster retainment for the 2027 season since last month. Through 11 games this season Perkins has notched 41 total tackles , four pass breakups, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.

For the most part, Perkins has lived up to the lofty expectations that he arrived in Oxford with. Since his freshman campaign in 2023, Perkins has totaled 220 tackles , 10 pass breakups, 23 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 41 career games . No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins pursues during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Throughout the years Ole Miss has tried to use Perkins athletic abilities and versatility to its advantage as a defensive unit. Aside from the 2024 season, Perkins has never really had a set position for permanent alignment within Pete Golding’s defense.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defender has either lined up as a pass rusher or traditional weak side linebacker, with the constant movements playing a role in some inconsistent play over the years.

“I think Perk for sure needs to just based on the position. He’s going to have to be a behind the ball and play Will in the NFL and we’ve had that conversation,” Golding said last week.

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“He’s all on board and he wants to do that and that would be a full-time move for him going into next season to play behind the ball, which would be in his best interest. ” Ole Miss put that plan into immediate effect on Saturday against Wofford.

In the Rebels’ 42-point win over the weekend, Perkins finished the game leading the team in tackles with six and notched his first sack in three weeks on an untouched blitz during limited play. Over the course of Ole Miss’ next two games, expect consistent alignment from Perkins as he prepares for what’s to come. Bio: Tyler Komis is a beat reporter for Ole Miss On SI.

He is a Biletnikoff Award and Lombardi Award voter from New Jersey with more than five years of sports reporting experience. Prior to joining On SI, he previously covered Ole Miss Athletics for 247Sports , chronicling the ascension of the football program and the beginning of its coaching transition to Pete Golding ahead of the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs. You can find Komis on social media channels, including X/Twitter @TylerKomis.