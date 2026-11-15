Raiders start Fernando Mendoza at quarterback vs Seahawks after Cousins trade

Rookie Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start for the Raiders against the Seahawks after Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings, capping a plan Las Vegas had prepared for weeks.

Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders today. The 23-year-old Heisman Trophy winner takes over against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Raiders had planned to start Mendoza soon even if Kirk Cousins had not been traded, sources told NFL Network. Now the rookie gets his chance after Las Vegas shipped Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. Mendoza has completed six of eight passes for 48 yards so far in his young career.

Also read Fernando Mendoza Makes Pro Debut as Las Vegas Raiders Face Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 Showdown

Raiders Plan to Start Mendoza Soon

His limited playing time came while Cousins led the team to a 4-5 record through the first nine weeks. The Raiders (4-5) always said publicly there was a plan for Mendoza, though they kept the details private. That plan called for unleashing the No. 1 overall draft pick in the next few weeks, especially if two straight losses put the playoffs out of reach. Coach Klint Kubiak said Mendoza will have the entire playbook at his disposal.

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The organization believes the reigning Heisman winner works even harder than they thought. His teammates know how prepared he is, Kubiak said, adding it is not just lip service because Mendoza has shown it on the practice field. There will be growing pains, but the Raiders are overwhelmingly excited to see their future. They feel Mendoza is ready, thanks in part to his work with veteran quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

That partnership began in the spring and has served as a personal tutoring program for the prized draft pick. Before each play in practice, Mendoza calls the play for Sullivan away from the group. He then goes through his footwork as if he is the quarterback while Cousins took the first-team reps. It was mental reps, plus, for Mendoza.

Sullivan and Mendoza Mentorship Program

During games, Sullivan and Mendoza stand 30 yards away from the play. Mendoza practices calling the play, making the checks, and then watches how Cousins executed it. Sullivan said Mendoza's command of the offense and his ability to articulate huddle calls and communicate at the line of scrimmage have improved consistently. Sullivan gave Mendoza the credit for that growth.

After each practice, Sullivan and Mendoza break down film of his performance on the scout team. When there are miscues, Mendoza repeats the play. He then studies the opponent's offense that he has been running just to learn. While Cousins took nearly all of the first-team reps, the Raiders snuck in some reps with the 1s for Mendoza.

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For example, if the first team worked on its rushing offense on a Wednesday, Mendoza would get a snap or two just to mix him in. It rarely happened on passing plays, with Cousins taking all of those. Mendoza now steps into a difficult matchup. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and sit at 5-4, good enough for second place in the NFC West.

Seahawks Face Injury Woes

Seattle is currently without Sam Darnold and has been hampered by injuries. Oddsmakers give Seattle a 6.5 to 7-point advantage. Drew Lock is Seattle's quarterback for the game. Mendoza was undefeated at Indiana last year, and there is a real possibility he keeps that perfect streak intact.

At his press conference, Mendoza called the opportunity a new experience and said it was great. The Raiders are betting the house on Mendoza today as their future begins.