An off-duty NYPD officer fired a shot at his girlfriend, a fellow off-duty officer, inside a Bronx apartment before shooting himself under the chin, sources said. A 6-month-old baby was in the home at the time.

An off-duty NYPD officer shot himself underneath his chin after firing a shot at his girlfriend, also an off-duty officer, inside a Bronx apartment on Sunday morning, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at 2761 Sedgwick Ave. in Kingsbridge, according to the sources. A 6-month-old baby was inside the apartment at the time, the sources said. The two officers appear to have gotten into a domestic dispute before the man pulled a weapon and fired a shot at his girlfriend, missing her, the sources said. He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself under the chin, according to the sources.

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Officer Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition

It was not immediately clear whether he is the baby's father. The male officer, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive with what sources described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The female officer called 911 and reported that the male off-duty officer fired her service weapon at her but missed before turning the gun on himself, sources said.

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According to sources, the woman told investigators the incident stemmed from a domestic situation and that she had been trying to end the relationship. Their names and the circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released. Sources said the two previously worked together at the 33rd Precinct stationhouse in Manhattan before the male officer transferred to another assignment. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation, sources said.

FDNY records show two patients were transported from the scene after crews responded to a reported shooting at the Sedgwick Avenue address. Police initially received reports of an officer shot, prompting a heightened law enforcement response in the area. The incident unfolded around 7:53 a.m. inside the building on Sedgwick Avenue, according to law enforcement sources. The shooting remained under investigation Sunday.

Police Respond To Shooting At Sedgwick Avenue

No further details about the dispute or the relationship were released by authorities. Both officers were off duty at the time of the shooting, sources said. The male officer was described as being in critical condition after being taken to a hospital. The female officer was not struck by the shot fired at her, the sources said.

The baby was the only other person reported inside the apartment at the time. The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The names of the officers and the baby have not been made public.