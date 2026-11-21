Michigan returned to QB Bryce Underwood vs. No. 4 UCLA after Tommy Carr had started the past four games, sources told ESPN.

Underwood, who has thrown for 950 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season, took the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week, sources told ESPN.

He split playing time with Carr, who started, in the Wolverines' loss to Carr, who has thrown for 686 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season, went 1-3 as a starter for the Wolverines . Jazz snap Lakers' 9-game winning streak with 109-97 victory behind Keyonte George's 30 points Underwood, the nation's No. 1 recruit in 2025, started throughout last season under coach Sherrone Moore and opened this season as Michigan's starter.

Also read UCLA Aims for Record 11th Win and Big Ten Title Berth Against Michigan

Marsh, who leads the team in receptions and ranks second in receiving yards , was listed as questionable earlier in the week for undisclosed reasons. He is set to be arraigned next month on the misdemeanor charge for indecent exposure, which stems from a Feb. 2 incident. The incident was detailed in a news release Thursday from the Pittsfield Township Police Department, which did not name the suspect.

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Marsh, a native of Katy, Texas, had a breakout freshman season for Michigan in 2025, recording 45 receptions for 651 yards with four touchdowns.2026 NBA Cup: Schedule, format, groups, updates and more