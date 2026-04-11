Jalen Hurts visits Eagles facility as he recovers from blood clots in lungs

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made his first appearance at the team facility Wednesday since being placed on injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs, attending meetings and providing a morale boost.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made an appearance Wednesday at the team's practice facility, marking the first time some teammates had seen him since he was placed on injured reserve because of blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts sat in on the team meeting as well as additional meetings during the visit. Hurts did not address the team, but his presence provided a morale boost for some, a source said. The 28-year-old quarterback last played in the Eagles 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. Coach Nick Sirianni did not answer directly when asked earlier Wednesday whether Hurts had been at the facility, but said he had seen the quarterback.

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Sirianni Confirms Constant Contact With Hurts

Sirianni said he has talked to Hurts and is in constant communication with him, and knows he is resting and recovering. I miss him like crazy, Sirianni said. But nothing new on that front. I know he is resting and recovering, and we are all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery.

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Hurts initially suffered an injury during Week 4 that required medical treatment. An ultrasound ahead of the Jaguars game revealed a blood clot in his left calf. He was originally diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in London before the Eagles Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars. He played in the game, flew home with the team and practiced in full the following Wednesday.

A follow-up ultrasound that Wednesday evening showed the blood clot had moved, the team said. The follow-up ultrasound the next week revealed that the blood clot developed into a deep vein thrombosis plus bilateral pulmonary emboli, which are blood clots on the lungs. The team ruled him out for the Week 6 game against the Panthers before placing him on injured reserve ahead of the game on Oct. 17.

Joint Statement Reveals Hurts Stable Diagnosis

Two days later, his agent, Nicole Lynn, and the team released a joint statement about Hurts. After further testing and monitoring, the current diagnosis is a deep vein thrombosis, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli, the statement said. He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations. ESPN later revealed he would miss at least three months since he needs to be on blood thinners.

That three-month timeline means he could return in a best-case scenario during the playoffs, although the 2-6 Eagles are long shots at this point after losing six straight games. The NFL ultimately ruled that the Eagles did not violate any protocols with how they handled Hurts. Sunday will mark Milton's first career start in three seasons. I think he has worked really hard, Sirianni said of Milton.

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He works extremely hard. He is always in the building doing extra things. I like his progression.