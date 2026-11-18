Brandon Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels have patched up their relationship after a falling out earlier this year, sources told ESPN.

Aiyuk, who was reinstated last week and is attempting to determine his NFL future, reached out to Daniels about a month ago to reconcile with the The former college teammates' relationship was strained over the summer when Aiyuk criticized Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson, as part of a series of social media posts.

But sources told ESPN that after talking things out, Daniels was receptive and understanding of Aiyuk. , who received a two-game roster exemption to sort through any remaining business with the seven-year veteran.

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That exemption expires next Monday after San Francisco's Week 11 game against theCalifornia DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after Bay Area traffic incidentsAiyuk took to social media multiple times over the summer to voice his displeasure with the Niners and attempted to goad them into releasing him while also saying he wouldn't "do business" with the team at all. On multiple occasions, he also implied or openly suggested that he wanted to join the Commanders to play with Daniels, with whom he had formed a friendship in their time together at Arizona State.

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That friendship was strained by Aiyuk's subsequent social media posts aimed at Daniels, but the pair have since settled those differences. It is unclear whether the recent conversation will have any bearing over Aiyuk potentially joining Daniels and the Commanders. Aiyuk, 28, has been on the Niners' reserve/left squad list since December, but he took steps toward reinstatement in recent weeks, hiring agent Drew Rosenhaus and filing the reinstatement paperwork in late October.

Aiyuk has not played since tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 20, 2024. The Niners have until Monday to place Aiyuk on their 53-man roster or release him.br/]TIMELINE: Level 3 strong storm to bring flooding, damage to Bay Area