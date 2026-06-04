Source: Texans linebacker Jamal Hill working back to full strength after offseason wrist ligament surgery

Texans linebacker Jamal Hill had offseason wrist surgery

Woman accused of trying to steal $52K through fraudulent refunds at Northwest Freeway businessCheck your address: Houston Public Works admits meter mix-up led to years of inaccurate water billsCinco Ranch home catches fire after possible lightning strike, 3 firefighters treated for injuries Houston-area public housing waitlists reopening for first time in nearly 3 years: Here's what applicants need to know– Texans linebacker and special-teams standout Jamal Hill underwent wrist surgery to repair a ligament earlier this offseason, per a league source.

Hill has been participating in the Texans’ organized team activities as he works his way back to full strength. He’s expected to make a complete recovery by training camp. Hill has put on some muscle this offseason and has participated in the Texans’ workout program for months while rehabbing from the surgery. Hill is part of the Texans’ competition at linebacker with veteran E.J.

Speed out for the entire regular season with a fully torn quadriceps tendon and a partially torn quadriceps muscle. Hill is competing with several linebackers, including veterans Jake Hansen, Marte Mapu and Jake Hummel and rookies Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher. Fisher missed time this week due to a leg injury.

Hill, a former Texans sixth-round draft pick from Oregon, recorded six tackles in 12 games and forced a fumble last season on special teams for the Texans against the Arizona Cardinals. He played safety and linebacker at Oregon and has run the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. Aaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com. He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun.

This marks his 10th year covering the Texans after previously covering a Super Bowl winning team in Baltimore. How climate change is making hurricanes strongerNew surveillance video shows the moments a teen was fatally shot by a deputySurveillance video shows seconds before Brazoria County deputy shot and killed Texas State studentHouse in Cinco Ranch struck by lightning, sparking fireHarris County detectives arrest man accused of illegally selling disabled parking placards onlineSpring Valley Village have reduced the roads from 4 to 3 lanesHurricane season is here.

See the first 3 things you should do before the next storm enters the GulfFisherman turned restaurateur Fred McBride catches the food he serves🐟





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