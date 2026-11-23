The Hayward native’s deal, averaging $50 million annually, is the largest contract for a pitcher in major league history.

FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal talks to reporters ahead of Game 1 of baseball’s National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oct. 10, 2026, in Milwaukee.

Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was the top free agent on this offseason’s market, has a agreed to record $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Also read Tarik Skubal Agrees to Historic Nine-Year, $450 Million Deal With Mets

Skubal’s agreement includes a full no-trade clause and a $45 million signing bonus that is shielded from the management lockout that threatens the 2027 season, the person said. A Hayward native, Skubal is a two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Nov. 20.

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He is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects : right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn’t pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because ofbeat Atlanta in a Division Series opener He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award.

He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs. Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.