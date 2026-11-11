Source: Flyers not aware of Michkov's reported desire for ‘new start elsewhere'

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that Matvei Michkov would “likely want a new start elsewhere.”

Things got heated with Matvei Michkov on the bench, but the Flyers earned a much-needed road win over the Canucks..

"Let's make that clear. Matvei is going to be here for a long time, he's going to be a good player here for the Flyers.

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"that with the Flyers'"unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. " Weekes called Michkov a"prime trade candidate moving forward. " The Flyers on Tuesday had not been made aware of any possibility that Michkov would want out. So this was news to the Flyers, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Michkov will be a restricted free agent come the summer. Before the season, Briere was asked where things stood with a possible contract extension.

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"We've had some talks, but we're not at that point yet," Briere said Sept. 15. "Nothing to really say about it at the moment. " Through 20 games this season, Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals. He's tied for the team lead in points with 14.

He had an assist in the Flyers' 3-1 win Monday night over the Canucks. There was no word on the details of the exchange. The Flyers have had a frustrating start to the season at 5-10-5, just six months removed from aMichkov is fiercely competitive. It's part of why the Flyers loved him at seventh overall in the 2023 draft.

"When you see him in practice, he's going just as hard as he would in a game, if not harder," Daniel Bochner, Michkov's, said in July 2023. "Sometimes other players may find that challenging, but it’s part of what drives him. He’s extremely competitive and that shows up all over the place.

" If the Flyers were to lose Michkov, it would be another significant blow to the club's future. He has been