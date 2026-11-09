Soupergirl founder Sara Polon to pull back curtain on entrepreneurship in one-woman show ‘I Regret Nothing’ in NYC

The mastermind behind Soupergirl is taking the stage to tell her story.

The mastermind behind Soupergirl is taking the stage to tell her story. In 2008, Sara Polon founded Soupergirl, a plant-based soup brand that has grown from a local business to a nationally distributed grocery item, thanks in part to being featured on the show “Shark Tank.

” The journey to Soupergirl’s success was not easy, and Polon is putting it all out there in “I Regret Nothing,” a one-woman show that is coming to The Cutting Room on Nov. 17.

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“I used to do stand-up in New York City. I was a stand-up comedian and then obviously transitioned to opening up a soup business. So this show is like coming home for me,” said Polon.

“I’ve always missed being on stage, and since building this business, it has been amazing and hard and it almost killed me and just exhausting and brutal and the stuff that was going on in the background. ” The decision to pivot into the soup business started with Polon’s deep love for the meal. All of Soupergirl’s soups are made from scratch with fresh vegetables and ingredients that make you feel warm and properly satiated.

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“Soup is a very special food in that it’s more than a food, it’s a memory. A well-made bowl of soup, it’s almost like a hug from your mom. You come in, you’re hungry, you’re cold, you’re tired, and a warm bowl of soup, it can cure everything,” said Polon.

“A really well-made bowl of soup that has the right ingredients, clean ingredients, not all this junk, it’s the perfect food. ”Following a sold-out premiere in Washington, D.C. , “I Regret Nothing” follows Polon’s path to becoming an entrepreneur and the trials and tribulations that come with it. While everything may look good on paper, there’s more than meets the eye going on in the background, and that’s the story that Polon sought to tell.

Polon told amNewYork that with her comedy background, she knew she could give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at building a business that hasn’t been told before.

“What is it really about? It’s about, pardon my French, the s–t that’s going on in the background that we’re not supposed to talk about, that we’re not supposed to share. And it turns out when we do, magic happens,” said Polon.

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“And so we’re calling it a one-woman show, but it is more of an experience. There is so much more that’s going to happen that night than just the performance. ”“They’re gonna come in, experience this with everyone, and leave a million pounds lighter,” said Polon.

Doors for “I Regret Nothing” open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for general admission, with options for preferred and VIP seating, and there is a livestream ticket option for those who want to watch from home. For VIPs, there will be a reception after the show. Emily Davenport-Salcedo Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro.

She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird. Giants beat Eagles in Philly for 1st time in 13 years with 19-11 win