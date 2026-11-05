Soundtrack Study Reveals $1.4 Billion Lost In US Music Royalties From Illegal Streaming

New research by Soundtrack shows only 19% of US businesses comply with music licensing laws, leaving $1.4 billion in annual royalties uncollected from illegal commercial playback.

A new independent study released by Soundtrack reveals that the global music industry is missing out on $1.4 billion in annual royalties within the United States alone due to widespread illegal commercial music use. Seth Sars, the founder and head of Soundtrack, argues that this massive revenue gap represents an immediate opportunity for the sector to recover billions that are currently slipping through the cracks of the licensing infrastructure.

The findings come from a comprehensive survey of approximately 1,500 representatives across a broader pool of 15,000 U.S. business locations. The data shows that only 19% of establishments playing music in-store are fully compliant with commercial music requirements. This extreme level of non-compliance creates a substantial hole in the royalty collection system that has gone largely unaddressed despite the clear legal and economic implications.

Also read Camp Century Study Reveals Greenland Was Ice-Free 416,000 Years Ago Due to Prolonged Warming

Nearly 80% of U.S. businesses rely on consumer-grade streaming services that are strictly licensed for personal use to play music in their commercial spaces. Furthermore, only 5% of businesses reported possessing licenses from all four major performing rights organizations: ASCAP, BMI, GMR, and SESAC. This heavy reliance on personal accounts highlights a systemic misunderstanding of licensing terms among business owners who believe they are acting legally.

Sars emphasizes that many business owners are playing music simply because they do not realize it is not licensed for commercial use. He states that customers have not read the terms of service for platforms like Spotify, and no one has explicitly told them that personal accounts cannot be used commercially. He describes the situation as a pretty big no-brainer for the industry to address, asserting that artists should be fairly compensated whenever their music is played in a business setting.

Advertisement

This call for action comes at a critical time when revenue growth from subscription and ad-supported streaming is slowing down across the board. Sars argues that the industry must pivot its attention to this untapped commercial market to sustain financial health. By turning their attention to this extreme level of non-compliance, the music industry could unlock exponential growth in the money it collects from U.S. businesses.

Soundtrack provides a licensed commercial player for around $35 a month to address this issue directly. The service includes playlisting tools customizable for different locations and a catalog of more than 155 million tracks. This comprehensive solution now includes music represented by all four major performing rights organizations following a recent partnership with SESAC to round out its offering to U.S. businesses.

The commercial music streaming sector is positioned as the next major growth area in the music industry. Soundtrack, which is backed by Spotify, is currently utilized by 60,000 businesses across 75 different countries. The company offers a fully compliant solution that covers the vast majority of copyrighted music available in the United States market.

Based in Sweden, Soundtrack generates roughly 60 million euros, which equals $67 million, in annual recurring revenue. The company is on track to generate $100 million in revenue by 2028. This financial trajectory demonstrates the viability of the commercial licensing model and the growing demand for compliant music solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises.

Advertisement

The company, previously known as Soundtrack Your Brand, raised significant funding in 2023 to support its expansion into the lucrative U.S. market. New investors including Matt Pincus' MUSIC and Dundee Partners joined existing backers such as Balderton Capital, Fuel Venture Capital, Industrifonden, Telia, DIG, and Matt Spetzler. This capital injection supports the push to bridge the gap between compliance and affordability.

Sars states that the ultimate aim is to create a healthy ecosystem for the background music industry. This involves growing the total revenue pie for music creators and rights-holders while ensuring that the costs do not break the bank for hard-working businesses. By simplifying the licensing process and educating business owners, Soundtrack hopes to make the transition to legal commercial streaming seamless for all parties involved.