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Real Salt Lake forward Saba Lobjanidze attempts a shot on goal in the first half while defended by Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan during a wild-card soccer match of the MLS Cup playoffs, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Seattle.

Rafael Cabral made saves on Seattle's first two kicks in a penalty shootout and Real Salt Lake beat the Sounders 4-2 after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation on Thursday night in the Western Conference wild-card match. Real Salt Lake will travel to play the top-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the opener of the best-of-three first round.

Also read Real Salt Lake's resilience rewarded with sixth straight playoff appearance

Cabral totaled four saves and guessed right on shots by Dejan Jovelji and Albert Rusnák to begin the shootout. Rookie Sergi Solans and Lukas Engel delivered for Real Salt Lake and the Sounders never recovered. Seattle took a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute and carried it into halftime when Rusnák used assists from Sebastian Gomez and Jesús Ferreira to score his fifth goal in 16 postseason appearances. Ferreira's three postseason assists have come in four matches with the Sounders.

The 20-year-old Gomez notched a goal contribution in his first playoff match. Real Salt Lake pulled even in the 63rd minute when first-year forward Morgan Guilavogui scored following a Sounders' turnover — with assists from Solans and Saba Lobjanidze, his second in nine playoff matches. RSL dealt Seattle its only loss in its first 11 matches, winning 2-1 at home in the second match of the season. The Sounders won 2-0 in Seattle on Sept. 23.

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