Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker On Sale For $23

The Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker is now $23 on Amazon, down from $35. This IP67 waterproof, floating speaker offers 20 hours of battery life and stereo pairing capabilities.

A significant price reduction has been announced for the Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker, making it one of the most affordable waterproof audio options currently available. This portable device, which brings music into wet environments such as showers, pools, and trails, is now priced at just $23 on Amazon. The current deal represents a substantial discount from its regular retail price of $35, offering buyers an immediate saving of $12, which equates to a 34 percent reduction in cost.

IP67 Waterproof Design And Floating Capability

The Soundcore Select 4 Go is engineered specifically for users who require a durable, portable Bluetooth speaker capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions. The device features a robust IP67 rating, which certifies that it can endure full submersion in 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without sustaining damage. This waterproof design ensures that the speaker can safely accompany users during rainy hikes, poolside lounging, or daily shower routines without the risk of water-related failure.

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In addition to its water resistance, the speaker is designed to float if it accidentally falls into a body of water such as a pool or lake. This floating capability is a critical safety feature that allows users to easily retrieve the device after an accident, preventing loss and ensuring the equipment remains available for future use. The combination of waterproofing and buoyancy makes the Soundcore Select 4 Go an ideal companion for aquatic activities where dropping electronics is a common hazard.

Audio Performance And Extended Battery Life

Despite its compact size, the Soundcore Select 4 Go delivers clear, strong audio through its integrated 5W driver. This power output is sufficient to fill an average shower with sound or provide adequate volume for a small camping site, ensuring that music, podcasts, and audiobooks can be enjoyed with high fidelity. The audio quality is designed to remain crisp and distortion-free, making it suitable for a variety of listening preferences and environments.

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The speaker offers an impressive 20 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, allowing users to enjoy endless music throughout the day without needing to recharge. This long battery life is particularly beneficial for travel, outdoor adventures, or extended use at home. Recharging the device is straightforward and efficient, utilizing a included USB-C cable that supports modern charging standards for quick and convenient power replenishment.

Portability Features And Stereo Pairing Options

To enhance portability, the Soundcore Select 4 Go includes a built-in loop strap that allows for versatile attachment options. Users can securely hang the speaker on shower rods, backpacks, bike handles, or tent loops, ensuring it stays in place during movement or use. The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to carry in a beach bag or suitcase, serving as an excellent travel companion for hotel showers or outdoor excursions.

For users seeking a more immersive audio experience, the Select 4 Go supports stereo pairing when connected with another unit of the same model. This feature enables true left and right stereo mode, creating a wider soundstage that is perfect for poolside playlists or backyard parties. The availability of multiple color options further allows users to select a speaker that matches their personal style or existing beach gear, adding a customizable aesthetic to the functional design.

Value Proposition And Market Availability

The current sale on the Soundcore Select 4 Go positions it as a highly competitive option in the budget audio market. Gizmodo has sourced this deal independently, confirming that the $23 price point offers exceptional value for a device that combines durability, long battery life, and versatile connectivity. The 34 percent discount makes this ruggedized speaker an accessible choice for consumers who do not want to invest in expensive premium audio equipment but still require reliable performance in wet conditions.

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This deal is particularly relevant for individuals looking for a no-fuss, durable speaker that does not require careful handling. The combination of USB-C charging, IP67 water and dust resistance, and the ability to pair for stereo sound provides a comprehensive feature set typically found in more expensive models. With the price dropped to $23 from $35, the Soundcore Select 4 Go presents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking a reliable, waterproof audio solution for everyday use or outdoor adventures.