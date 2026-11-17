SoundCloud CEO Dan Seton announces strategic partnerships with Moises and ElevenLabs to integrate licensed AI tools while banning deceptive AI content and spam.

SoundCloud CEO Dan Seton has formally outlined the platform's new approach to artificial intelligence music, moving away from binary bans toward structured collaboration with licensed technology providers. This strategic shift follows a year of controversy regarding platform policies and aims to balance artist protection with creative innovation. The company recently secured partnerships with Moises and ElevenLabs, allowing users to seamlessly port AI-aided creations between the services and SoundCloud.

SoundCloud Partners With Licensed AI Firms

SoundCloud has inked deals with Moises and ElevenLabs to facilitate the integration of their technologies. These agreements allow users to publish works from ElevenLabs' Eleven Music directly to the platform. Simultaneously, SoundCloud tracks can be exported to Moises for editing before being republished. These new partnerships add to the platform's existing ten other AI music collaborations. This move contrasts sharply with Bandcamp's outright ban on AI-generated music earlier in the year.

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CEO Rejects Binary Views On Artificial Intelligence

Dan Seton argues that the industry conversation has been framed too simplistically as either good or evil. He believes this binary view fails to account for the nuanced reality of modern music production. Seton emphasizes that AI carries both existential risks and transformational opportunities for creators. The company aims to mitigate risks while maximizing benefits for early-stage artists. Simply wishing away AI music is not a viable strategy for the future of the industry.

Banning Deceptive AI Content And Spam

While welcoming licensed tools, SoundCloud maintains a hardline stance against deceptive practices. The platform will not tolerate the use of AI to manipulate systems or mislead fans. Seton states that AI slop has no place on the service. This policy follows a viral controversy in 2025 when a data training clause was discovered in the terms of use. The company quickly removed the clause and admitted it caused unnecessary confusion for the user base.

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Impact On User Generated Content Ecosystem

SoundCloud hosts a unique ecosystem where 85% of listening is dedicated to user-generated content. This includes remixes, covers, and demos that thrive on the platform's DIY ethos. Recent events, such as the upload of BBL Drizzy's remix of an AI song by King Willonius, highlight this trend. The new partnerships support this culture by providing safer, licensed tools for creative experimentation. This approach seeks to protect human artistry while embracing technological advancement.

Future Principles And Ongoing Dialogue

Dan Seton asserts that the future of music must be artist-first in all developments. The company intends to establish guiding principles rather than chasing moving regulatory targets. Seton views this as a critical moment to reset the narrative around AI in music. The goal is to ensure that human values remain central to the platform's evolution. This strategy aims to drive industry dialogue forward through concrete actions and clear policies.