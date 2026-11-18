Soundbooth Theater plans a full-cast cinematic audiobook for Legends and Lattes. The crowdfunding campaign launches in July 2027 via Backerkit.

Soundbooth Theater has officially announced the production of a cinematic, full-cast audiobook adaptation for Travis Baldree's best-selling fantasy novel, Legends and Lattes. This ambitious project aims to bring the cozy fantasy story of Viv, Tandri, Cal, and Thimble to life with immersive sound effects and original music. The announcement marks a significant expansion for the audio production company known for its high-quality auditory experiences.

Soundbooth Theater Production Details

Soundbooth Theater specializes in creating full-cast audiobooks that add a new layer of depth to the listening experience. The studio is responsible for the popular Dungeon Crawler Carl audiobooks, which are narrated by the company's CEO and Founder, Jeff Hays. The upcoming Legends and Lattes adaptation will feature a complete voice cast, distinct from the original single-narrator version recorded by author Travis Baldree. This new format promises to deliver a fresh and engaging way for fans to revisit the beloved story.

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Connection to Dungeon Crawler Carl Success

The decision to adapt Legends and Lattes follows the massive success of Dungeon Crawler Carl, another title produced by the studio. Matt Dinniman's series sparked a deeper appreciation for the LitRPG genre and experienced a similar publishing journey, beginning as a self-published phenomenon before being picked up by Tor Books. Travis Baldree's Legends and Lattes followed a parallel path, initially self-published before Tor Books acquired it. Both series have since seen numerous special editions and adaptations, highlighting the strong market demand for these specific fantasy narratives.

Fan Funding Campaign Launches in 2027

Fans will need to wait until July 2027 to support this new audio project through a crowdfunding campaign on Backerkit. Soundbooth Theater has not yet confirmed a specific release date for the audiobook, as the production relies on community funding. Backers who contribute to the campaign will likely receive various perks alongside their support. This delay means enthusiasts must plan ahead if they wish to be among the first to hear the new cinematic version of the cozy fantasy.

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Original Author and Cast Considerations

The original audiobook for Legends and Lattes was narrated by author Travis Baldree, who worked as a professional narrator before writing his famous novel. While the new version will feature a full cast, odds are high that Baldree will take on at least a role or two in the production. Additionally, Jeff Hays, the founder of Soundbooth Theater, may lend his vocal talents to the project. Hays is currently busy reprising his role as Princess Donut for the upcoming TV adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl, but his involvement remains a possibility.

Future Releases and Market Impact

Legends and Lattes continues to expand its media presence with various releases since its initial traditional publishing in 2022. Previous additions include a prequel, a sequel, and a spin-off collection of short stories. Ten Speed Press recently released a stunning graphic novel rendition of the book. The upcoming cinematic audiobook represents yet another re-release, offering cozy fantasy enthusiasts a new avenue to experience the world of the novel. The project underscores the growing demand for high-production-value audio adaptations in the fantasy genre.