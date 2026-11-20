It feels like every week for the past few months we’ve been reporting on more research regarding the temperature difference between the Sun’s surface and its corona.

It feels like every week for the past few months we’ve been reporting on more research regarding the temperature difference between the Sun’s surface and its corona.

This week is no exception, with a new paper in The Astrophysical Journal detailing the formation and tracking of around two hundred jet-like bursts of plasma from the surface known as “dynamic fibrils. ” They serve as another piece of the puzzle of why the Sun’s outer atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface. The key to understanding this discrepancy, as we’ve said before, is energy transfer.

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How does the pathway work for energy to come from the Sun’s interior to its upper atmosphere? At this point, the accepted answer seems to be through massive magnetic fields pushing plasma outwards and heating it intensely, but the nuances of the exact mechanism remain hazy. Dynamic fibrils are one such potential mechanism. They are rhythmic jets erupting from the outer halo—known as the penumbra—surrounding a sunspot.

But up until now we have had difficulty tracking where exactly they go, largely because the Sun is so bright it's hard to isolate individual tendrils from the overall burning mass of plasma. To do so, Guotang Wu and Xiaoli Yan of the Yunnan Observatories at the Chinese Academy of Sciences combined data sources. They used the New Vacuum Solar Telescope, located in southwestern China, to monitor a sunspot in an active region of the Sun known as NOAA 13182.

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Crucially, they did so for just over an hour on January 10th, 2023, and took snapshots of the chromosphere – the middle layer between the Sun’s surface and its outer atmosphere – every 45 seconds. They then combined these ground observations with data from China’s CHASE solar satellite and NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, providing a multi-layered and multi-spectral view of this active sunspot.

Over that hour of observations, they catalogued 176 individual dynamic fibrils – jets of plasma that rise off the surface and into the Sun’s atmosphere. On average, they do so at a speed of 16 km/s, faster than the speed of sound in the surrounding plasma medium of the chromosphere. But eventually they slow down, falling back to the surface after an average lifespan of about 4.5 minutes.

Even during that time, they manage to stretch on average 1,130 kilometers – roughly the distance from New York to Chicago. So where do those jets come from in the first place? Sunspots are already famous for creating features known as “running penumbral waves” of compressed gas that move across the halo surrounding the sunspot’s core.

According to math described in the paper, the rhythmic pulsing of the fibrils almost matches the five-minute cadence of the running penumbral waves in the sunspot. This, in turn, points to another underlying phenomena – magnetoacoustic waves. Under the surface of the Sun, hot convection cells of plasma constantly vibrate features known as “magnetic flux tubes”, creating low-frequency sound waves that leak upwards into the chromosphere.

As the gas they are traversing gets thinner and thinner, they grow steeper and stronger until they “break” in a similar manner to waves on a beach. However, these breaking waves are not like those of water – each breaking wave is accompanied by a miniature sonic boom known as a magnetoacoustic shock. These push the plasma residing in the chromosphere where they break, pushing chromospheric plasma upward to form dynamic fibrils.

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Buried in the data there was a clear pattern of how much the orientation of these magnetic fields matters for the creation of fibrils. When the magnetic field lines point straight up, the plasma jets experience stronger deceleration and pulse at shorter intervals. Whereas when the fields lean more horizontally across the Sun’s surface, the fibrils decelerate more gently and pulse over longer periods. This confirmed a long-standing theory about how magnetic tilt affects solar sound waves.

To tie all this back to the original theme – extreme coronal heating – observations from SDO revealed corresponding signatures in gas heated to hundreds of thousands or even millions of degrees. So, the plasma pushed up by those shockwaves doesn’t just appear to fizzle out - it directly transfers energy into the corona itself, which aligns with what many of the recent papers on this topic have been proving in various ways.

But we’re still not 100% sure of some of the nuances of how this complex magnetic dance actually works. That might have to wait for even bigger ground-based telescopes such as the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, which can resolve the magnetic threads inside these massive jets. But until then, we have an even clearer picture of how an acoustic hum plays a role in stoking the inferno of the Sun’s outer atmosphere.in middle school.

An engineer by training, he likes to focus on the practical challenges of space exploration, whether that's getting rid of perchlorates on Mars or making ultra-smooth mirrors to capture ever clearer data. When not writing or engineering things he can be found entertaining his four children, four cats, and two dogs, or running in circles and throwing plastic discs at people to stay in shape.